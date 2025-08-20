New pressure group targets marginalized Ugandans

A new political pressure group, Hustlers Nation, was on Tuesday launched at Heras Country Resort in Kabale District, Southwestern Uganda, with a mission to advocate for underprivileged Ugandans and those who have long been sidelined. The group brings together more than 250 low-income earners drawn from across the country.

According to the founder, Mr Eliab Abaasa, the current leadership—right from the President down to local political positions—has abandoned its responsibilities and failed to serve the people effectively.

“We want all leaders, starting with the President, to be accountable for failing to diligently serve their citizens,” Abaasa said.

He added that Uganda should not be a country where citizens live with regret, but one that actively supports and uplifts its people.

“This movement is committed to endorsing candidates who are ready to work for the people — not those seeking positions of power without merit or vision,” he emphasized.

Mr Abaasa further revealed that Hustlers Nation seeks to transform Uganda through merit-based leadership, moving away from identity politics and sectarianism.

Ms Joy Ahereza, a member, decried the devastating impact of corruption, saying it has crippled national development.

“Public funds are being embezzled, hospitals lack essential medicines, and job opportunities are often reserved for relatives and friends instead of qualified citizens,” she said.

She added that the movement advocates for a transparent job placement system, a corruption-free government, and well-equipped hospitals staffed with qualified medical personnel.

Another member, Mr Charles Niwamanya, voiced concerns about the continued marginalization of teachers—especially arts teachers—who earn less than their science counterparts despite having the same qualifications.

He urged government to address the pay disparity, noting that both categories of teachers serve the same students and rely on the same public services.

Mr Akech Wilbroad said the group’s emergence comes at a critical moment, as many leaders are already vying for elective positions. He criticized the commercialization of politics, urging voters to choose candidates based on their achievements rather than “handouts of soap, alcohol, and other short-term incentives.”

Meanwhile, Ms Blessing Waswa pledged to push for stronger support for agriculture, particularly in farming communities. She said the group’s plans include creating market access in neighboring countries and establishing industries to process and add value to agricultural products, including fisheries.

Reaffirming their resolve