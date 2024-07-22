New project brings hope to children with cerebral palsy in Kamuli

A groundbreaking project has been launched in Kamuli District, aimed at empowering children with cerebral palsy or paralysis to live inclusively with their communities.

The Shs243m initiative, a collaboration between Katalemwa Cheshire Home and 100 Weeks, will support 76 mothers of children with cerebral palsy in Bulopa and Namwendwa sub-counties.

"We commend Katalemwa Cheshire Home for providing a sustainable model to uplift these marginalised children," said Cornelius Kalema, Principal Assistant Chief Administrative Officer of Kamuli District. "Mothers of children with cerebral palsy often can't engage in productive work due to caregiving responsibilities, and these children are frequently hidden and stigmatized."

The project will deposit Shs32,000 into each mother's Village Savings and Loan Association account every week for 100 weeks, providing a Shs3.2m boost. However, Kalema cautioned against misusing the funds and encouraged the mothers to embrace a saving culture and explore other government programs.

Ms Catherine Tabingwa, Executive Director of 100 Weeks Project, emphasised the need for compassion, self-esteem, and community support.

"These children can overcome their disabilities and become valuable citizens," she said. The project will also provide mindset education talks, personal empowerment, and financial literacy training.

Mr Herbert Tumuhirwe, Executive Director of Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Home, highlighted the prevalence of malnourished children and those with disabilities in Busoga Sub-region, despite the region's abundant food supply.

Ms Olive Nabiryo, an occupational therapist, explained that cerebral palsy or paralysis can be caused by delayed labor, maternal drug and alcohol use during pregnancy, lack of oxygen at birth, and other conditions. She advised pregnant mothers to maintain a balanced diet, boost immunity, and avoid self-medication.