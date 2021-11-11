New PS clips Accountant General’s wing on staff

A cloud of panic, tension, and apprehension is building inside the Ministry of Finance over a new raft of reforms, including reorganisation of all staff to improve efficiency.

Insiders told this newspaper that the process is an “operational restructuring” that could render heads of departments “toothless.”

The staff reorganisation, highly-placed sources, said is an attempt by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, to stamp his authority at the ministry once described by President Museveni as a “den of thieves.”

In an internal memo dated October 28 under the subject: “Harmonisation and centralisation of the human resource management function in the ministry”, Mr Ggoobi wrote that the staff establishment of the ministry provides for the human resource management division under the finance and administration headed by the undersecretary who is also the accounting officer.

“However, I have noted that the ministry currently operates two human resource divisions, one under Accountant General’s office and another under Finance and Administration Department,” the memo copied to all ministry’s technocrats, reads in part.

The memo adds: “Whereas human resource management is an administrative function, I have noted that the management of this function in the ministry is uncoordinated...’’

Mr Ggoobi yesterday said: “I cannot discuss with you our internal matters.”

President Museveni, who had on numerous occasions decried the grand scale corruption in the Ministry of Finance from where he said it trickles down to other government agencies, in July tapped Mr Ggoobi as the top official at the ministry replacing Mr Keith Muhakanizi who was reassigned to the Office of Prime Minister.

The appointment of Mr Ggoobi, who previously worked closely with Mr Museveni’s brother Gen Salim Saleh on various wealth creation schemes, was widely interpreted as an attempt to refocus the ministry back to order and check entrenched corruption.

Earlier in June, the President had also tapped Ntenjeru County North MP Amos Lugolobi as Finance State minister for Planning, and Rubanda County East MP Henry Musasizi as Finance State minister for General Duties.

During Mr Muhakanizi’s tenure, insiders indicated, that all departments operated semi-autonomously of the PS/ST wherein among others, staff could be promoted or transferred without much bureaucratic back and forth, which the new operational restructuring seeks to reverse. “Previously, all heads of units had delegated authority; what we are about to see is going to the old bureaucracy, of the apex approach,” one person familiar with the matter said at the weekend.

Another official speaking anonymously indicated: “Inevitably, the plan will make heads of departments toothless; the centralisation seems to take away all decision making powers.”

Background

Insiders further intimated that the cloud of panic and apprehension at the ministry has been foaming for a while.

Earlier in September, the director of budget, Mr Kenneth Mugambe, who was considered to be in the succession queue, took a sabbatical leave to pursue a PhD in economics in South Africa. Then came the transfer of the acting commissioner for Development Assistance and Regional Cooperation, Mr Fred Tusiime, to the ICT department.

Amid the anxiety, the junior Finance minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises, Mr Haruna Kasolo, in one of the management meetings in September demanded that new ministry’s leadership provides security and guarantees about job security for staff.

Insiders further detailed that the harmonisation “is likely a clean-up exercise” to refocus the staff by the new PS.