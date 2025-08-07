New regional plan aims to tackle syndicated corruption in East Africa

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) and President of the East African Association of Anti-Corruption Association (EAAACA), Beti Kamya Turwomwe, has announced that a new united regional strategy is set to prevent and combat the high levels of corruption and promote good governance in the region.

"We want to see that we fight corruption within our 10 member states. The technical people are going to sit down and come up with a draft on the strategy, after which the Inspector General of each country will adopt it for the rollout against corruption," she said.

Ms Kamya made these remarks at the development of a strategic plan meeting for EAAACA for the period 2025-2029 in Entebbe on August 05, 2025.. She highlighted the severity of corruption in Africa, citing the African Union's estimate that $140 billion is lost through corruption every year.

"This amount can ensure uninterrupted power supply 24/7 for every citizen in Africa for three years," she noted.

However, she pointed out that according to the 2024 Transparency International Research in Sub-Saharan Africa, the region registered some of the lowest average scores on the Corruption Perception Index, with just 33 countries out of 100 scoring above 50 percent.

Ms. Kamya emphasized the need to address syndicated corruption, which has undermined the war against corruption in the region. "Where people down the chain in a project are all involved in corruption, from the budgeting process to the appropriation process in Parliament to the execution process in ministries, departments, and agencies of government, down to the service provider," she explained.

The SecFin Africa – Eastern Africa Hub advisor combating Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) and asset recovery, Mr. Samuel Eduam, suggested that the association should focus on digital solutions to combat crime. "Now that crime is going digital, we should be able to match up with the criminals digitally. I think our plan should also have that direction," he said.