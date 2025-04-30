New regulations to save Shs5.5 trillion lost to illegal fishing

Fisheries private sector players and other stakeholders are in final regulation review to fix the gaps, which if implemented in the new Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2023 might save the country $1.5 billion (Shs5.5trillion) lost to illegal fishing.

Stakeholders in the fisheries sector have converged to review seven draft regulations aimed at operationalising the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act of 2023.

The two-day workshop, which kicked off in Kampala on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, organised by the Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA) with support from Enabel, brings together industry players to scrutinise the regulations and ensure effective management of the sector.

The fisheries sector is a significant contributor to Uganda's national GDP, employment, food security, and foreign earnings.









However, the industry faces challenges such as illegal fishing, poor fishing methods, and declining fish stocks.

According to UFPEA chief executive officer, Mr William Tibyasa, illegal fishing costs the economy over $1.5 billion (Shs5.5 trillion) annually, with 90 per cent of illegal fish trade passing through the border town of Pondwe.

The workshop aims to address these challenges by reviewing regulations on fishing, aquaculture, fish maw, quality assurance, monitoring, control and surveillance, and co-management. Mr Tibyasa emphasized the need for effective regulation to curb illegalities, ensure sustainable utilisation of resources, and support market development and industrial growth.

He also highlighted the plight of factories operating below 15 per cent capacity, leading to unsustainable losses and closures.

"There are 12 factories already closed, and effective regulation can increase employment, exports, and food security," he said.

Representing the Director of Fisheries, Mr Mark Atwebembere acknowledged the gaps in the regulations and the importance of stakeholder engagement.

"This engagement is crucial, complementing other ministry efforts to develop effective fisheries regulations," he said.

The stakeholders are optimistic that the regulations will help bridge existing gaps and unlock the sector's potential, estimated to generate over $1 billion (shs3.7trillion) annually. With effective management and regulation, the fisheries sector can catapult Uganda's economic development and contribute significantly to the national GDP.



The seven draft regulations include;

-Fish Maws Regulation -Fishing Regulations 2024 -Quality Assurance Regulation -Aquaculture Regulation -Closed fishing Regulations -Co-Management Regulations -Fish Monitoring Control and surveillance Regulation







