New research okays solar light for fishing

A new research has established that the usage of electric solar lamps during fishing on water bodies is safe and environmentally friendly.

Fishing lights are majorly applied in fishing small pelagic fish species commonly known as mukene, muziri, and ragoogi on lakes.

In March last year, a team of fishermen petitioned the Fisheries ministry claiming the lamps were a threat to big species such as Tilapia and Nile Perch.

This lead to a ban on their usage on the lakes, and fishermen were encouraged to use paraffin lanterns.

Following the ban, the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute conducted a study on the solar lamps.

It was established that fishing using electric solar lights is a better and safer approach to the activity.

Speaking during a media briefing about the research in Kampala at the weekend, the commissioner for renewable energy in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Brian Isabirye, said the use of electric solar lights is environmentally friendly.

He added that the fishermen are equally safe from fire outbreaks.

“These lights will improve the efficiency of the fishermen, reduce pollution of the lakes, and make it safer for the fishermen in case of any fires. It is such technologies that the government looks to promote,” Mr Isabirye said.





Dangers of using paraffin

“The use of paraffin presents several challenges, including those that put the lives of the fishermen at significant risk. Lakes, especially Victoria and Albert have had great levels of pollution with paraffin during the fishing process,’’ he added.

Mukene (Rastrineobola argentea) is mainly got from Lake Victoria while Musiri (Engraulicypris bredoi) and ragoogi (Brycinus nurse) are from Lake Albert. These fish species are a delicacy in many communities and are widely known for their high nutrition components.

Mr Isabirye further revealed that the government will not rush to ban the usage of paraffin lanterns, but would instead promote the use of electric solar lights, increase access and facilitate loans to enable fishermen to acquire the lighting systems.

“We shall not ban the use of kerosene lanterns now, but rather encourage the fishermen to access the solar lights. We shall work with the traders and the entire private sector to avail the lights to the fishing communities,” he added.

To prevent over fishing, the experts recommended the restriction of fishing nets to 10mm and 8mm on lakes Victoria and Albert respectively.