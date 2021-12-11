New roads, border posts open trade routes to DRC

President Felix Tshisekedi of the DR Congo with his Uganda counterpart Yoweri Museveni commission a road project to ease movement between their two nations. PHOTO | PPU

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Last Sunday, Uganda launched a road-building project aimed at boosting trade between the two countries. Sites for the roads were handed over to the contractor, Dott Services Ltd, a Ugandan construction firm, Kampala said in a statement adding that the roads “will open the eastern part of DRC to cross border trade with Uganda”.

Uganda and Rwanda are banking on new roads, and border posts to boost access and trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

