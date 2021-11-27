Prime

New South African Covid variant sparks fresh UK travel ban

Passengers upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Lod in Israel as the country reopened to tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 on November 1. Fresh restrictions are being imposed across Europe as Covid cases spike. PHOTO/AFP

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

Uganda’s Ministry of Health officials say they are reviewing all possible options and a position will be communicated on how to confront the new variant.

The United Kingdom has barred flights from six African countries a few hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that a new coronavirus (Covid-19) variant with several mutations, has been detected in South Africa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.