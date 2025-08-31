New sanitation facilities revive Pader health centre

Pajule Health Centre IV in Pader District has received a lifeline after new sanitation facilities were installed, ending years of struggle for proper toilets at the government-run facility serving around 27,340 people.

The health centre, which often sees an average of 350 outpatients daily, had been operating with just one four-stance pit latrine, forcing patients and staff to endure inadequate facilities. The in-patient department, accommodating over 100 patients daily, faced similar challenges.

“We often see an average of 350 patients on a daily basis. All these patients that come to seek health care from us, they would want to go somewhere to ease themselves,” said Dr. Denis Ocaya, in-charge of Pajule Health Centre IV.

He added that the old toilets, built 20–30 years ago, had broken down under intensive use, and public health assessments in March 2025 recommended the facility be closed due to the risk of disease transmission. “Imagine you come here with malaria and then you contract diarrheal diseases because of poor sanitation,” Dr. Ocaya said.

In response, the Ministry of Water and Environment intervened, funding the construction of three new toilet facilities with a total of 12 stances at an estimated cost of Shs483,759,538. The project, which started in December 2024, was technically handed over on August 28, 2025.

“Now I want to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Water and Environment for listening to our cry and giving us these magnificent sanitation facilities,” Dr. Ocaya said.

Ms. Catherine Angwech Agwai, manager of Lira-based Water and Sanitation Development-North at the ministry, said the goal was to provide patients with a decent place to use when nature calls. She warned, however, that the cost and reliability of water supply remain challenges for the facility.

Eng. Richard Matua, Commissioner of Urban Water and Sewerage Services, highlighted additional improvements, including a waterborne toilet for the maternity ward and an incinerator. “We are happy to contribute so mothers can give birth in a decent and healthy environment,” he said.

With the new facilities in place, Pajule Health Centre IV now promises safer, dignified services for patients and staff alike.