New school to make learning easier for Butebo children

For years, parents in Kachulu Sub-county, Butebo District, have watched helplessly as their children trekked long distances to access secondary education in far-off sub-counties. Many others dropped out of school altogether due to the inaccessibility.

Today, the sight of a new secondary school taking shape in their backyard has ignited hope and excitement across the community. At the construction site in Laraka Village, Kachulu Sub-county, residents often gather to watch the progress.

To them, this is more than just a collection of buildings, classrooms, science laboratories, a library, and computer rooms. It is a promise of a brighter future.

“I used to send my daughter to Kabwangasi Secondary School, which is four kilometres away,” said Mr Jimmy Okou, a father of three. “The journey was both risky and costly. Knowing that she will soon study within walking distance gives me peace of mind.”

The construction of Kachulu Seed Secondary School is being undertaken by Kaderema Investments (U) SMC Ltd under the financial year 2023/2024. The contract sum for the project, including fencing, is estimated at Shs2.8 b.

The school will serve several parishes, including Kinakumi, Kachulu, and Bukatikoko.

Many parents in the area have struggled to pay fees at private schools. As peasant farmers, the costs were beyond reach. The government’s seed secondary school programme, which aims to construct fully equipped schools in underserved sub-counties, is, therefore, being hailed as a transformative initiative.

According to Ms Grace Auma, a mother of two, the new school will be a lifeline, particularly for vulnerable girls. “When schools are too far, many girls end up in early marriages. This school will keep our daughters in class and safe,” she said with a smile.

Butebo District leaders, led by the LC5 Chairperson, Mr James Okurut, emphasised that the project will help address long-standing inequalities in education.

“This is a milestone for Butebo District,” Mr Okurut said. “It will reduce school dropouts, decongest existing schools, and provide a conducive learning environment for our children.” As the school nears completion, optimism runs high. For many, the seed secondary school symbolises not just development, but dignity and opportunity for the next generation.

“This is our dream come true,” Mr Okurut added, gazing at the nearly completed structures awaiting handover.

“Our children will finally have a chance to compete equally with others across the country.” The school is expected to serve hundreds of children who have long faced challenges accessing affordable secondary education.

“For a long time, children have been trekking long distances. This is a major milestone. As leaders, we are deeply grateful to the government,” he added.

Mr Okurut further said the project has rekindled hope among many families.

“Most parents couldn’t afford to send their children to distant schools. This seed school will allow our children to study and complete their education. It will also reduce school dropouts and improve academic performance, as students will spend less time commuting.”

Previously, the community had mobilised resources to establish a makeshift secondary school, where students have studied in temporary structures for the past five years due to the lack of a formal school nearby.

Children had to walk long distances to attend schools such as Kabwangasi Senior Secondary School, J Rainer, and Kakoro, all located far from Kachulu.

Local leaders speak out

The LC1 Chairperson of Lalaka Village, Mr Zerubaberi Ngaro, said once the seed secondary school is completed and handed over, it will join the growing list of government-funded seed schools aimed at expanding access to universal secondary education.

“Even the makeshift school we set up had started attracting learners from as far as Kachumbala, two kilometres away. That shows the demand for accessible government-aided secondary education,” Mr Ngaro said.

The school sits on a five-acre piece of land that was procured and surveyed by the local community.

Mr William Adakuni, the LC3 chairperson of Kachulu Sub-county, said: “This school will definitely reduce the distance children have to walk, thus minimising school dropouts and early marriages. It’s a milestone that the community should wholeheartedly embrace and applaud the government for.”

Mr Samuel Nalwada, the chairperson of the school’s board of governors, however, raised concerns over the quality of some construction work.

“The flooring work is substandard and may need to be redone. The government has invested a lot of money in this school, and we must ensure value for that investment,” Mr Nalwada said.

He also criticised the quality of the furniture delivered.

“We are proud of the school, but we must receive it as per the Bills of Quantities (BOQ). We, the stakeholders, deserve quality. The district and the contractor must correct these anomalies before handover.” He added, “There must be value for money. Hiding information from stakeholders and delivering substandard work won’t help us. We must insist on quality.”

Despite the issues raised, Mr Nalwada commended the government for extending access to secondary education to underserved communities like Kachulu, which lies at the edge of the district.

The District Councillor for Kachulu Sub-county, Mr Kateu Kanani, also noted early signs of structural cracks, particularly on the floors. “We cannot accept the handover of structures showing signs of faults. Much as we welcome the school, we must reject shoddy work,” he said.

The Kinakumi Parish Councillor, Ms Rose Birungi, said: “We thank the President for this noble initiative to extend secondary education to underserved sub-counties. It will certainly boost literacy levels in the area.”

During a site inspection, Dr Sister Mary Grace Akiror, the deputy head of the RDC Secretariat and Anti-Corruption Unit at the Office of the President, noted several deficiencies in the work.

“At Kachulu Seed Secondary School, cracks are already visible on the floors. We must not allow public funds to go to waste. There is a need for value for money,” she emphasised.

An official of Kaderema Investments (U) SMC Ltd, who preferred anonymity, said all the defects would be rectified before the company hands over the site to the district.

“The structures indeed need repainting and correcting the small defects identified,” he said Dr Akiror later engaged local leaders in a meeting on service delivery, urging them to be transparent, accountable, and cooperative with their communities.

She also warned head teachers against illegally charging students for extra lessons, tests, or meals, practices that she said deter students from continuing their education.

“We will not tolerate head teachers charging illegal fees. This is a clear warning, they risk arrest and prosecution,” she said. She cautioned district leaders against political distractions that undermine effective service delivery.

“Teamwork is essential. I’ve seen a strong team here in Butebo. Keep working together. The government has played its part; now, it’s your turn,” she stated.

Butebo RDC Kyeyune Senyonjjo urged leaders to separate politics from service delivery to ensure development.

