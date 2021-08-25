New Shs1.6b firefighting truck excites residents

The truck was sent by the Directorate of Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services and has a 5,000-litre water capacity and firefighting foam

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Residents of Jinja City are excited over the acquisition of a new firefighting truck, saying it will boost the police’s response to fire outbreaks.

The truck was sent by the Directorate of Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services and has a 5,000-litre water capacity and firefighting foam.

It will be stationed in Jinja but will respond to fire outbreaks in Busoga-region and Buikwe District.

According to Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region police spokesperson, the truck was purchased at Shs1.6b.

Mr Semei Erione, a resident of Jinja City, who witnessed the brief demonstration exercise of the truck on Monday, said: “I am happy with the advancement and how this firefighting truck works. It can shoot water at different levels for up to 200 metres unlike the previous ones.”

Mr Abdul Karim Katamu, another resident, said: “Now that a new truck has been delivered, police should always respond to fire outbreaks in time and ensure that the truck is routinely fuelled and has water.”

Advertisement

However, Mr Rashid Kamayo, the Kiira region fire commander, advised the public to call police immediately a fire breaks out, saying many people first try to put out the fire on their own and when they are defeated, that is when they call police.

“We have standby officers in the fire department who work with two drivers in shifts. We do respond in time and there is always fuel in the trucks. The delays are caused by late communication from the community,” Mr Kamayo said.

He added that Jinja only has two functional water hydrants, which makes their work hard in case a fire breaks out.

Mr Dauda Hiriga Were, the Kiira region police commander, promised to follow-up with Jinja City authorities on the issue of hydrants.

The city has three other trucks which were plagued by mechanical problems.



