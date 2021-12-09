New Shs37b maternity ward to boost health services in Acholi 

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (front row-centre) with other officials at the launch of the maternity ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday. PHOTO / TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  SIMON WOKORACH

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, Health ministry officials led by Dr Jane Ruth Aceng joined Japan International Cooperation (JICA) officials to commission the multibillion facility built by Excel Engineering Construction Ltd.

A newly constructed ultramodern neonatal intensive care unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is expected to revamp the quality of maternal health services in Acholi sub-region, the Health ministry has said.

