New Shs37b maternity ward to boost health services in Acholi 

A newly constructed ultramodern neonatal intensive care unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is expected to revamp the quality of maternal health services in Acholi sub-region, the Health ministry has said.

On Tuesday, Health ministry officials led by Dr Jane Ruth Aceng joined Japan International Cooperation (JICA) officials to commission the multibillion facility built by Excel Engineering Construction Ltd.

In November 2019, construction of the facility kicked off at a cost of Shs37 billion. The project was built with support from JICA as part of the Shs60 billion northern Uganda regional referral hospitals improvement project funded by the Japanese government.

The building boasts of a 12-bed casualty ward, four operating theatres, 81-bed maternity ward, five ICU beds, two X-ray machines, three ultrasound scans, six labour suits, a 100kv generator, and an ambulance.

During the ceremony, JICA officials said similar facilities built in the three regional referral hospitals will accommodate more than 42,000 outpatients, 1,700 expectant mothers and handle 2,500 more emergency patients.

At Gulu, the facility was meant to be completed by October 1, 2020. However, the contractor was forced to halt work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Fukase Yutaka, the JICA chief representative to Uganda, said their investment in the facility is part of the Japanese government’s contribution to improving the regional referral hospitals in northern Uganda to provide standard and affordable health services.

Japan’s pledge

“We are improving not only Gulu but also Lira, and Arua. We believe that this is a very timely project to help tackle Covid-19. This is a comfortable facility, especially for expectant mothers, and we believe that it will improve the quality of health services in northern Uganda,” Mr Yutaka said.

Dr Aceng applauded the Japanese government for the support but cautioned the hospital management against mismanagement of the equipment.

“Now we have a duty as leaders and as a region to make sure that the facility is used in the most effective way but also the aspect of maintenance is taken as very key,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Diana Atwiine, the Health ministry’s permanent secretary, cautioned the health workers at the facility against charging patients, saying services at public health facilities are free.