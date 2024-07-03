New sign language App for the hearing impaired

The Uganda National Association of the Deaf (UNAD) has launched a sign language app, U-signup, to digitize and promote Uganda Sign Language (USL) across the country. The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, has already been downloaded by over 2,000 users.

"The U-signup application aims at digitising and spreading Uganda Sign Language across the country using an electronic system," said Robert Nkwangu, Executive Director of UNAD, during the launch of the application in Kampala. "The digital Uganda sign language application can be uploaded on any device that can access the internet. After downloading the app, you can access digital content in Uganda sign language for learners and trainers."

Mr. Nkwangu added that they have recorded and uploaded different training videos which are helping learners teach themselves sign language and communicate with each other. "The introduction of the digital sign language application is one of the initiatives we embarked on during our celebrations of 50 years of existence," he said.

Florence Mukasa, a Board member of UNAD, said that this new system will help more deaf persons teach themselves about formal sign language. "After downloading, people will be able to teach themselves sign language using digital format because we have realised hard copies cannot be kept for long," she said.

Ms. Mukasa added that there is a need to support the deaf community to learn sign language because statistics show that the majority cannot express themselves using sign language. "This digital system will help teach deaf people so that they can live their independent lives because, at the end of the day, they have to plan for their future," she said.

Alex Ndezi, Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities, said that when it comes to communication, the hearing group can access information so easily, but for deaf persons, they depend on sign language interpreters. "We have a challenge of communication when it comes to access to services in public offices. Few have interpreters, and this affects service delivery to the deaf community," he said.