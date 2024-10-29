New Soroti fruit factory management eyes regional markets

The new management of Soroti fruit factory has said it is working to secure international certification for its products. Ms Azeb Mesfin Zenawi, the director of Chimaki, a company that the government has entrusted with managing the factory, said this will enable them to export their products.

Ms Zenawi was interacting with farmers at the factory premises in Arapai on Friday for the first since taking over the running of the facility. She explained that although the fruit products from the factory are getting through the borders of Rwanda, Sudan and DR Congo, it is not through a formal process, hence the international certification.

The meeting also sought to assure the citrus farmers of the pricing of the fruits and also unveil the plan to develop the factory that previously was under the management of Uganda Development Corporation (80 percent shares) and farmers through Teso Tropical Fruit Growers Cooperative Union (TETFGCU) having 20 percent shares. Ms Zenawi assured the farmers from across Teso that her company has the capacity and passion for the business.

“It fits me for my purpose and soul, with the vision of President Museveni in supporting farmers, I can assure you we will change this environment. Today we are reporting a small change from 1,000 metric tonnes processed last year to 2,000 metric tonnes processed this year,” she told the farmers. Soroti fruit factory, whose construction started in 2014 and was commissioned in 2019 after a $14m investment, was expected to turn around the lives of farmers owning more than eight million trees of oranges and mangoes across the sub-region.

Mr Jorem Opian, who represents farmers on the board of Soroti Fruit Factory, said the change of management means that no single entity now owns shares in the factory, and at an appropriate time, shares will have to be advertised for the interested parties to buy. He said the farmers should be educated on handling fruits to meet international standards. “We are seeing strategic improvement so far from one million kilograms processed last year to 2 million kilograms of citrus processed this year. This is a better step that should refrain farmers from cutting down their farms,” he said.