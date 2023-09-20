New storage facilities to boost northern Uganda food security

The government has constructed 13 new storage facilities in Lango and Acholi sub-regions to boost food security and increase farmers’ household incomes

The storage facilities constructed by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda will enable farmers who are in cooperatives to produce in bulk, engage in collective marketing, and network to lift them from the subsistence cycle.

Mr Tom Aporo, the chairperson of Itubara Farmers’ Cooperative Society, Abok Sub-county in Oyam District, said the mini-store constructed for them in Itubara Parish will shield farmer from middle men exploitation.

“We are going to use this store to store food, sell agricultural inputs and then training other members,” he said.

Dr Barnabas Mudde, a senior research officer in charge of the crops and natural resources programme at the Lira-based Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute, said they constructed eight mini stores and five big stores in Lango and Acholi Sub Regions.

“We are hopeful that these storage facilities will improve the bulking of produce so that farmers can get more value and more income. When they sell in groups, they can attract a higher price and get more money,” Mr Mudde observed on Tuesday.

Tom Richard Leny, the secretary for marketing at Orit Farmers’ Cooperative Society in Lira District, said the store is much helpful.

Orit Farmers’ Cooperative Society deals in three enterprises including soybeans, maize and sunflower.

“It was very expensive for us to rent a store. At times, you rent a store at our trading centre here at Shs100,000 per month. We also pay for offices at Shs50,000 per month using money contributed by members,” he said.

“At times when we sell our things, the little profit that we have got from our sales, instead of sharing as dividend, again we need to deduct some for paying the rent,” he told Monitor.

Irene Chelengat, the deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Oyam District, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the stores toincrease their productivity and make more money.

“These stores should enable you to increase the household income and the socioeconomic status of your areas,” she noted.

Dr Alfred Kumakech, a researcher working with NARO, said establishment of the facilitiesfocused on development of soft skills.

“There were a number of trainings that were conducted by our different partners on crop production, marketing, and on gender. All these were meant to build the capacity of cooperatives. I believe these farmers are not the same. When we entered the community, they did not have enough knowledge on what crops to grow,” he said.

He said the farmers organised in groups were also trained on post-harvest handling.

“To reinforce the nutrition component, some groups were supported with rabbit multiplication centres. The idea was that when the rabbits multiply, the members share among themselves, they can use that as a source of their nutrition to feed their families, and they can sell some to raise household income,” Dr Kumakech explained.

Cissy Olwit, a mother of five and a resident of Omarari, Omoro Sub-county in Alebtong District, said after training, she planted maize in her one-acre garden, and fetched Shs2million after harvesting the grain.

Interestingly, she is now able to feed her family, and no longer worries about being able to afford to send her children to school.

“After getting Shs2 million, I decided to transfer my two children from rural schools to a better school in Lira City,” she said.

Her story of success is not isolated, with an estimated 80 per cent of the farmers involved in the project initiatives showing improved farming practices, and on track to establish their farms as a business, not just a necessity.

Phillip Ogile, the LC3 chairperson of Abok Sub-county in Oyam District, said production has increased by about 90 per cent, income is higher, and 60 per cent of farmers are now able to provide at least two meals a day to their families.