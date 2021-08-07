New traffic changes on Northern Bypass

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Traffic flow on the Northern Bypass is expected to be interrupted following the creation of new diversions at the Kalerwe interchange.

The new traffic changes at the interchange are part of the overall construction works on the Northern Bypass which are being undertaken by Mota-Engil, a Portuguese construction firm, contracted by the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra).

On Thursday, Unra in a statement announced that there will be intermittent traffic directions at this interchange to enable the completion of the upgrade of this section.

“To aid the flow of traffic, there will be vehicle turning points at both sides of the interchange. The Gayaza-Kalerwe flyover will be open for public use and will act as a direction for all traffic to ease congestion at this interchange during implementation of works,” the statement reads.

Unra acknowledges the fact that the traffic interruptions are likely to cause inconveniences to road users and appealed to the general public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety and smooth flow of traffic.

Unlike previously where all motorists were using diversions created at the lower part of the interchange, the new changes will see some motorists use the flyover (upper part).

According to the traffic changes, only motorists driving from both sides of Busega and Bweyogerere will temporarily use the flyover.

Diversions have been created on the lower side of the interchange to create access for motorists driving from Gayaza through Kalerwe to the city centre and back.

The traffic gridlock at this interchange will have an impact on other road sections connecting to the bypass given its strategic position.

To avoid the traffic mess around this area, motorists from Gayaza can use the Kyebando-Mulago stretch to connect to the city and back.

Alternatively, motorists from the city centre heading to Gayaza can use Bombo road, branch off from Kawempe and drive through Tula road up to Mpererwe before they connect to Gayaza road.

Unra’s media manager Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe told Saturday Monitor on Thursday that their team had provided necessary signage to motorists on accessing the different diversions created at the interchange and also guiding them on where works are being undertaken.

“As we undertake works on one part of the bypass, we have to let traffic flow on the other side. The interchange itself isn’t ready and we have opened it in the interim as we work on the other parts of the bypass which are close to the interchange. We have only allowed temporary access in the meantime as we finalise works on other sections along the interchange,”’ Mr Kyobe said.

He revealed that the Kalerwe/Gayaza interchange will be ready by September. Unra has since handed over the Masanafu-Sentema and Lubigi interchanges to the public.

Other interchanges on the northern bypass currently undergoing construction include Kyebando, Kisasi and Naalya.

Mr Kyobe revealed that the entire northern bypass project will be handed to the public by end of October.

He said the road project will cost €106m (about Shs445b).

However, some of the motorists we spoke to expressed concerns over the slow works on the interchange, saying that the traffic gridlock is unbearable.

“Gayaza road and the northern bypass are among the busiest roads in the city. However, the ongoing works on that interchange have paralysed traffic around Kalerwe and the surrounding areas for close to two years now. The new diversions will just worsen the situation,” Ms Janet Ayesiga, a resident of Gayaza who runs a boutique at Kooki Towers, said.

Asked why the project stalled, Mr Kyobe explained that they were earlier hindered by compensation issues and that the contractor only gained full access to the project land towards the end of 2019.

The other reason for delay, according to Mr Kyobe, was the design review of some structures where they made changes from the roundabout system to interchange system to ease traffic flow.

“We want Ugandans to have this facility and it’s in our best interest that we hand it over as soon as possible because we don’t want to be on site for long and it’s in our interest that we meet objectives of the project and one of them is to open it up for use upon completion,” Mr Kyobe said.

To reduce accidents on this road, the contractor constructed footbridges at Kyebando, Kisasi and Naalya and all of them are currently under use.

Unra is hopeful that the new northern bypass will reduce burden of traffic jams on city roads.

Crime hotspot

The bypass remains one of the crime hotspots in the city according to police and thugs target majorly motorists.

A spot check conducted by this newspaper in 2019 found glaring security gaps which thugs use to commit crimes like phone snatching and house break-ins.

The road has a handful of police booths which are still operational while others have since been abandoned. This security void gives leeway to thugs to commit crimes with ease.