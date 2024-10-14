New twist as Olivia Lutaaya, 15 other NUP supporters plead guilty to possessing explosives

After spending over four years in prison, sixteen opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters reversed their plea on Monday in a case in which they are charged with unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices and treachery on Monday.

A new twist emerged on Monday as the group drastically changed their plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" as they appeared in a closed military court session chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe at the Makindye-based General Court Martial.

Previously, Brig Gen Mugabe adjourned and further remanded the accused persons upon the request of fourteen accused who asked to change their plea. But on Monday, the number grew to sixteen. Nine other accused maintained their "not guilty" plea.

The sixteen who reversed their plea include Rashid Ssegujja, Robert Rugumayo, Muhymdin Kakooza, Simon Kijjambu, Abdul Matovu, Olivia Lutaaya, Mesearch Kiwanuka, Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Sharif Matovu, Devis Mafabi, Livingston Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi and Stanley Lwanga.

The three suspects that had earlier pleaded guilty are Siraje Obalayi, Joseph Muganza and Paul Muwanguzi.

While being led out of court, the group knelt down appealing for presidential pardon.

Jailed opposition NUP party supporter Olivia Lutaaya reacts as she departs the military court after she, together with 15 other suspects, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of explosives at the General Court Martial in Kampala on October 14, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Suspect Kakooza, who wore a yellow t-shirt with a picture of President Museveni, expressed remorse saying “we extend our sincerest apologies for our actions.”

“Unfortunately, we were deceived by Bobi Wine (alias Robert Kyagulanyi), who used us for personal financial benefit. We accept responsibility for our choices and affirm that our guilty pleas were made voluntarily without coercion. We pledge to learn from this experience and avoid similar situations moving forward," Kakooza said.

Kakooza, a former self-proclaimed diehard of NUP president Bobi Wine, was previously sentenced to 8 months in prison for attempting to attack Brig Gen Mugabe in April 2024 when he jumped out of the dock after the group was denied bail for the third time.

"We won't beg President Museveni for our freedom. It is okay if you want to kill us for trying to fight for our country. You arrested us for trying to protect Kyagulanyi's votes [during 2021 presidential elections] and now you expect us to beg you to return our freedom! What crime did we commit! We will not relent,” he lamented in court.

Jailed opposition NUP party supporter Muhymdin Kakooza Sanya reacts as he is drawn onto a military vehivle after he, together with 15 other suspects, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of explosives at the General Court Martial in Kampala on October 14, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Meanwhile, the suspects were initially remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices following their arrest in December 2020 during deadly presidential campaigns before an additional charge of treachery was slapped on them.

They have had several of their bail applications dismissed by the army court, on grounds that their sureties are not substantial and as a result, eight opposition Members of Parliament and a city mayor offered to stand surety for the suspects.

Bobi Wine reacts

Late Monday, Bobi Wine openly accused youth minister Balaam Barugahara of visiting the jailed NUP supporters in prison and "pressuring them to plead guilty and seek Museveni’s forgiveness or else never leave prison."

"While we have been routinely blocked from visiting these comrades, regime operatives have had unrestricted access to them during which they have held long, recorded conversations and exercised undue influence over them," he wrote on X.

Bobi Wine emphasized that "political prisoners Lutaaya and 15 others have succumbed to regime coercion and pleaded guilty to crimes they did not commit."

"While we understand the frustration and desperation of those who have pleaded guilty, I salute their 9 other fellow prisoners of conscience who continue to demand a fair trial or their freedom," he added.

Prosecution case

Prosecution alleges that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete and Kampala Central, the accused were in possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces.

The group was arrested in Kalangala District while on the campaign trail of then presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

On Monday, the group was remanded until October 21 when they return to court for sentencing.