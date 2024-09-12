New Uganda Airlines Abuja route to promote trade, says minister

The minister of state for works and transport Fred Byamukama has expressed optimism that the new Uganda Airlines route to the Nigerian capital will promote economic development and investment between the two countries.

"Abuja is an important economic and political hub in Nigeria that plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation between Uganda and Nigeria,” he observed.

“Therefore, by establishing the Abuja route, Uganda is improving connectivity between the two countries. This would facilitate investment and economic cooperation, contributing to economic growth between the two countries," he remarked on September 12 while flagging off the inaugural Uganda Airlines UR 900 service to Abuja.

The flight departed Entebbe International Airport at 4pm on Tuesday and arrived at the Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6:15pm on the same day.

"Africa is severely disconnected, which makes cooperation and commerce very difficult and expensive, in the absence of efficient and functional road, rail and waterways, air transport is the low-hanging fruit as member states move to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA),” Byamukama noted.

Acting high commissioner of Nigeria to Uganda, Fehintola Adebowale Oyeyemi, said: “I’m proud to tell you that since the announcing of this route, we have seen an increase in trade and investment between the two countries.”

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki said Abuja is the national carrier's 14th destination amid future expansion plans.

The Abuja flights come just one year after Uganda Airlines launched services to Lagos in Nigeria.

“Uganda Airlines' new service is, therefore, important because it addresses the connectivity gap between the administrative capital of Africa’s most populous nation and East Africa. Through this service, travelers from Nigeria's central, northern, and northeastern regions can seamlessly connect to our services to Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Mombasa, Mogadishu, Mumbai and Dubai, among others,” Bamuturaki said earlier this year.