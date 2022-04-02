New Uganda Airlines board warned against misconduct

A seven-strong Uganda Airlines board of governors led by Pricilla Mirembe Serukka has been tasked to showcase high levels of professionalism.

Ms Serukka, an administrator and agriculturalist, will offer leadership to a board that includes Captain Ebrahim Sadrudin Kisoro, a retired pilot, who boosts of 45 years’ experience in aviation industry; Mr Abdi Karim Moding, a senior field engineer, who doubles as the country manager of SITA, a multinational Information Technology company.

Others are Mr Herbert Kamuntu, the managing director of Kachain Logistics; Ms Barbara Mirembe Namugambe, Mr Samson Rwahwire, an associate professor at Busitema University, and Mr Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury.

Uganda’s flag carrier has found itself running into turbulence, having only been revived in 2018.

Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, tasked the new board to develop and execute a business plan for the national carrier.

He also asked the board not to overstep its mandate while—among others—reviewing the staff establishment and salary structures of the entity whose fleet size stands at six.

“There are pressing tasks that need to be addressed without delay. Ensure harmony between management and the board for timely decision making, as well as accountability, recruitment of the substantive chief executive officer, and the company secretary and strengthening the internal audit function in the company operations is very important,” Gen Katumba said during the inauguration of the new board in Kampala on Friday.

Last April, President Museveni ordered the suspension of some members of the first board of directors for alleged corruption, mismanagement, and collusion. An investigation saw some members of the management team reinstated, while others were terminated.

The government started a process of appointing a new board.

A long list of 26 people was whittled down to seven before being forwarded to the Cabinet for appointment.

Gen Katumba said all vacant positions will soon be advertised on Uganda Airlines’ website.

Shs2 trillion and counting has been invested in Uganda’s flag carrier.

Junior Finance minister Henry Musasizi says any streak of corruption will be a deal breaker.