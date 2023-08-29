New water facility quenches Elegu residents’ thirst

A Shs6.7 billion water and sanitation facility, which was recently completed in Elegu Town Council in Amuru District, has relieved residents of a debilitating water shortage.

The facility serves at least 40,000 residents in both Elegu and Bibiya town councils in Amuru, according to Ms Brenda Akao, the communication officer for the Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation at the Ministry of Water and Environment.

“The new water facility is a great relief to people in these areas because for a long time, they suffered from a lack of safe water for consumption. We will work hand-in-hand with the district and ministry to see through the success of this facility. Works are complete now and a commissioning date is getting set,” Ms Akao said.

Mr Joseph Kabuye, a businessman in Elegu, said:“The water systems here previously have been worse, with very poor sanitation, nearly all the boreholes were breaking down and safe water was generally a huge burden to access.”

For years, residents have been struggling to access clean water for both domestic and commercial uses.

Mr Kassim Akule, the LC I chairperson of Lorikwo West where Elegu market is situated, said: “It has been several months since we started using the water system. There is no complaint about water issues now because there is plenty of water and it is nearer to my people.”

Just like Mr Akule, Mr John Idra Kovuki, the Elegu Town Council chairman, said: “As I talk now, the community has been using the water system for the past four months though the project has not been commissioned.”

“The water predicament at Elegu was very pathetic, looking at a population of about 14,000 people with the fewer boreholes and sanitation of the area. The community had suffered but now this facility has brought new hope for them and the district,” Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairman said.

Mr Robinson Payolem, the Amuru District water officer, said the district previously had only 22 boreholes.

“The ministry has given the responsibility to Northern Umbrella of water and sanitation for operation and maintenance and after commissioning, residents will be billed for using the water,” he said.

In October 2018, the government and KfW signed an agreement for 8 million euro (about Shs32 billion) to fund water supply and sanitation projects in refugee hosting communities in northern Uganda, where the Elegu facility falls.

The objective of the project was to support the government’s efforts to provide a sufficient, safe and sustainable supply of safe water and hygienic sanitation for the selected refugee-hosting communities in northern Uganda.

The project had an approved budget of Shs23.60 billion, of which Shs20.25 billion was received from the donor.