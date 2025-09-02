New water schemes quench thirst of Kibaale, Masindi residents

Residents of Rusenke, Nyamarwa, Kacu, and Buhumuriro parishes in Kibaale District are celebrating after receiving a Shs500 million piped water project. The new system that is expected to serve 20,000 residents, was commissioned last week by Finance and Planning Minister Matia Kasaija.

Residents said they had previously shared water sources with wild animals from Kangombe Forest Reserve. The project was undertaker through the LIFE-AR initiative under the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Kibaale District Water Engineer Ben Sekuye said Life-AR has also built 15 boreholes to provide clean water to residents. The Least Developed Countries Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience (LIFE-AR) programme was launched in Kibaale in 2024 to address water stress and build climate resilience. Commissioner for Climate Change Margaret Mwebesa Athieno said Kibaale was selected as a pilot alongside Kabong, Kalungu, and Pader districts.

“We invested Shs500 million in this system as both a mitigation and adaptation measure. Climate change is real, and people must change their mindset toward environmental issues,” she said.

Mr Kasaija, also MP for Buyanja County, cautioned residents against vandalising public utilities and urged them to protect the new system. Meanwhile in Masindi District, residents of Bulima Town Council and surrounding villages have also received long-awaited relief with the launch of a Shs1.39 billion piped water project.

For decades, residents relied on boreholes, shallow wells, and dirty ponds, with women and children walking more than five kilometres daily to fetch water.

At the groundbreaking ceremony in Kitaboha Cell, Kisalizi Bulima recently, Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda described the project as a “lifeline for Bulima.” “This water system is not just about taps. It is about dignity, health, and a brighter future,” he said.

The project will be implemented by Rok Technical Services Limited in phases. Acting district engineer Alfred Ocen said the first phase, costing Shs311 million and lasting 158 days, will end in October 2025. The system will serve a projected 14,843 people.

“If all goes as planned, by the 2026/2027 financial year, residents will access water at public standpipes, followed by household connections the next year. The entire project should be complete by 2027/2028,” Mr Ocen explained.

The system will include an intake point, reservoirs, a distribution network, and standpipes across the town council. The Masindi District Vice Chairperson, Mr Kassim Kabagonza, said access to clean water would not only reduce daily struggles of residents but also spur development.