New wave of killings irks police, leaders

Police and leaders in Bukedi have raised concern over the surge in killings in the sub-region.

In an interview on Wednesday, the North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, said 15 people were killed in different districts between January and May.

SP Semewo said prior to this, they had been registering at least one case per month.

He said many of the deaths are due to land conflicts.

“As police, we are deeply concerned over the increase in murder cases occurring in the sub-region and we urge the members of the public not to resolve disputes through violent means,” he said.

According to police, the most affected districts are Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo and Kibuku.

Daily Monitor has learnt that some of the murder victims’ bodies are dumped on the roadside to make it look like accidents.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Carol Nantongo, said they have instructed police to enhance patrols.

“Police will begin regular operations along roads to counter such thugs terrorising people. We call on the public to comply with the security and give us credible information that could enable us to crack down on such thugs,” she said.

The residents, however, accused the police of doing little to contain the situation.

“Many people have been waylaid and killed under unclear circumstances. This has created fear among the community. This kind of act creates insecurity in the area,” Mr John Watala, a resident of Kamonkoli Town Council in Budaka District, said.

Mr James Okia, another resident, asked the police to deploy both foot and motorised patrols to get rid of the thugs targeting people with motorcycles, especially at night.

“It is becoming too risky for people to move especially at night,” Mr Okia said.





some of the incidents

• Balaba Otukei, 52, was killed on June 23 and his body dumped in the middle of Tirinyi-Pallisa road. Two people have been arrested in connection to the case.

• An unidentified male between 25 and 30 years, whose body was found on Pallisa-Kumi Road near Busitema University. Police Preliminary investigations revealed that he suffered blunt trauma and was strangled.

• Eseza Naula, 48, was killed by a man and his son.

• An unidentified pastor was waylaid and killed by thugs.