New West Buganda bishop slams JATT's heavy-handed tactics, corruption

Newly enthroned Buganda Diocese Bishop Gaster Nsereko has condemned the growing trend of corruption, abuse of office, and the excessive use of force by security agencies in Uganda.

Delivering his Easter message at St. Paul Cathedral Kako, Bishop Nsereko decried what he described as “weird things being done by people occupying responsible offices” and called on leaders to uphold integrity.

“Corruption, fighting in places like Parliament is all on the rise,” he observed.

He added: “We call upon those seeking various political offices while campaigning to focus on issues in their manifestos instead of attacking and mudslinging each other, which could incite violence and chaos.”

With the country gearing up for general elections in 2026, the bishop urged political actors and citizens alike to uphold peace and constitutional order.

Bishop Nsereko criticized the use of excessive force by security organs, pointing to last month’s chaotic Kawempe North by-election, where journalists were assaulted by members of Uganda's Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT) and soldiers.

“Those were ungodly acts. Why would you attack a journalist who is not armed?As we cross into the election period, we pray that there is harmony and all people play their roles as mandated without infringing others' rights he said.”

The bishop also warned about the long-term consequences of misusing public resources, saying it undermines critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

“The money that’s recklessly being spent on things that are not a priority to the public is the money meant for services that we badly need to have a healthy and well-educated society,” he said.

He encouraged Christians in the diocese to actively support development programmes initiated by the central government, the Buganda Kingdom, and the Church.

Bishop Nsereko was enthroned as the seventh bishop of West Buganda Diocese on March 30, 2025, succeeding Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.