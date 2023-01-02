New Year: Clergy pray for peace, preach hard work

As the doors shut on 2022 on Saturday, respective clergy and Christians from around the country gathered in different places of prayer to usher in the New Year.

This long-standing tradition, which has been observed for decades, always aims at setting a new tone for better livelihood and opportunities in the New Year.

As the time approached midnight, screams and prayer requests filled the atmosphere as Christians made their appeals to the heavens to have their prayer requests heard.

The screams got loudest after the clock struck midnight. The excitement of entering the New Year in some of these places was accompanied with fireworks displays.

While reflecting on the previous year, Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said it came with heavy burden. Despite this, the Archbishop, who was presiding over prayers at Kiwamirembe Catholic Shrine in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road, said we should not only focus on the negative but also take note of the positive developments and be grateful to God.

He prayed for peace in the country and long life.

“We pray that God hears the prayers of this church, gives us peace, joy and longevity,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said before asking the congregation to work hard and do jobs that honor and glorify God.

At All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, Bishop Hannington Mutebi, the assistant Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, asked Christians to repent and use the New Year to discard stony hearts.

“It is absurd that every year, [some] people confess to be Christians and yet they do not live up to the values that Jesus asks his followers to practice,” Bishop Mutebi said.

Meanwhile, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu while leading a New Year service at Namirembe Cathedral called for unity, saying this leads to development in homes and the country.

“United we stand, divided we fall. When we are united, why should you spoil roads, vandalise power lines or burn down schools that you would want to use,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

At the same New Year service, Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese urged Ugandans to work hard in order to chase poverty from homes. “Let this be a year of hard work. We should stop expecting to lay our hands to be given. Everyone must work hard as God promised to bless the work of our hands,” Bishop Luwalira said.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere leads prayers at Kiwamirembe Catholic Shrine on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral Rubaga emphasised the need for prayer and duty towards helping the needy in society, mostly those battlinghunger and poverty in society.

Meanwhile, Msgr Expedito Magembe of St Zion Prayer Centre, Bukalango, prayed for peace and financial breakthroughs as the country continues dealing with the high-cost of living crisis.

Then at Holy City Ministries Bwerenga in Entebbe, Brother Ronnie Makabai, the general overseer, prophesied that the crime rate is going to spike in the New Year and security personnel will increasingly back the criminals instead of fight them . At St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Diocese, Bishop Eridard Nsubuga urged the Christians to commit the country and its leaders to God.

The Rev Fr John Mary Mpoza, the assistant parish priest at Kasana- Luweero Cathedral Parish, rallied the Christians to pray for the Church and the families.

“Our prayers remain focused on having good families, unity and love,” he told the Christians.

At St Andrews Cathedral Namukozi in Mityana Diocese, Bishop James Bukomeko noted that while the previous year had several challenges, including Ebola that affected members of the diocese, God who provided for the families and the healing process will still intervene this year.

Bishop David Rubahinda of Mityana Pentecostal Church of Uganda in Mityana Municipality urged the Christians to pray for a peaceful country and work for unity. “We are in an era where many people are selfish, disunited and behave inhumanly. We need to turn back to God and pray for the unity of our country. We should not be divided as a country,” he said.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba who visited Butenga prison in Bukomansimbi District and delivered a message of hope to the inmates, urged Ugandans to remain committed to God.

“You are here in prison but God loves you. You need to change your respective behaviours if you want to live a happy life. God knows you and wants you to walk in his way,” he told the inmates.

Prayers of peace, hope, unity and resolutions for the tight economy continued to dominate other churches in the country.

Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach of Soroti Catholic Diocese appealed for dialogue between generations, education and work, which are tools towards building lasting peace.

This was during his New Year message at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Soroti. For those facing different trials, Bishop Oliach asked them to remain steadfast and hopeful.

Meanwhile, Bishop Kosea Odongo of Soroti Anglican Church urged Christians to remain resilient in Christ and embrace hard work this year.

“Let the year of 2022 end with its frustrations,” Bishop Odongo said, adding that Christians should use their past experiences for gaining a positive momentum. At Kamuli Catholic Parish, the Rev Fr Richard Okao, prayed for peace in communities and an end to gender-based violence in homes.

Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese Emmanuel Obbo discouraged the preaching of abortion messages in Catholic-founded schools.

In his sermon at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo District, the Archbishop said those promoting abortion are agents of Satan because their intentions are evil.

“Parents, I request you to be merciful to your children [girls]. Encouraging them to abstain from sex but not to go for abortion for it has never been a form of family planning,” Archbishop Obbo said while also condemning the rising cases of divorce among married couples.

In Arua City, the main celebrant for the second Mass at Christ the King Parish in Arua City, Fr Epiphany Picho, said: “We should celebrate the new year in peace. The world is not ending today. Live in peace and harmony with your neighbors, friends and families. Do not be a problem to society by living an exemplary life of Christ.”

He urged people to cherish the Christian values of peace, love and unity in society while celebrating the New Year.

In Maracha District, the Rev Fr Geoffrey Edami, the parish priest of Kamaka Sub-parish, urged the Christians to celebrate the day peacefully because many times when they have such celebrations, cases of domestic violence become rampant.

“Domestic violence is something that destroys families, creates a lot of tension so, I want the Christians to guard against the vice. Let’s be conscious of the security of ourselves and property because on such occasions, wrong elements take the advantage of stealing, robbing people oftheir property,” he said.

Fr Edami discouraged the clergy from spending extravagantly during the ongoing holiday season because of the upcoming school fees expenses.

In Ntungamo District, the dean of St Matthew Cathedral Kyamate of South Ankole Diocese, the Most Rev Cranmer Mwesigwa, said individuals must remain hopeful and optimistic in the New Year despite last year’s trials and tribulations that partly cropped up from the post Covid-19 lockdown.

A section of people chose to stay home while others flocked places of entertainment to mark the New Year.