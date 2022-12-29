New Year: Police clears 1,400 fireworks venues
What you need to know:
- Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday that only 1,430 venues, which include hotels, gardens, entertainment and prayer venues, have been cleared to display fireworks.
Police have cleared more than 1,400 venues to display fireworks as Ugandans join the rest of the world to welcome 2023 this weekend.
The police have also issued tough guidelines and threatened to cancel licences of errant venues.
Some of places cleared include albertine region, Golden Castle Hoima, Meka Eco Resort, Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Catalyst Hillside Resort, Pastor Museveni Vicent of Ebenezer, Awsa Gulu,Baboon Spot Villa, Amura Madiba Conference Centre, Hon Amos John Okot, Bomba Hotel in Kitgum, Omoro Pub, Catal side hotel in Kitgum, Busia, Iganaga, Pader, Kalangala,Butalega, Mayuge, Padero, Bugerwe, Bushenyi, Kalangala, Bukuda, Kaliro, Soroti, Mbale, Sironko and other places.
There has been an increase in the venues that will display fireworks compared to before Covid-19 hit. Police would clear 500 to 800 venues across the country.
Mr Enanga said the commanders should review and approve the location of proposed fireworks.
“They should supervise and guide the operators to set up the display, prior, during and after the discharge of the fireworks,” he said.
He added: “At their discretion, the commanders have the authority to suspend or terminate the display of fireworks due to weather or other grounds deemed unsafe to members of the public.”
Police have been urged to look out for organisers who set fireworks outside the permitted times, which can be dangerous to the public.
Guidelines
- Only licensed contractors under the Explosive Act will be allowed to take charge of the displaying of the fireworks and should follow the standard procedure.
- Contractors will also be required to carry out an onsite safety assessment and shall supply 10 fire extinguishers properly tagged and functioning for use in any mishap of fire outbreak during the fireworks display.
- Contractors will also set up employing methods for interrupting firing in case of any unforeseen danger.
- Aerial displays shall not include free floating devices
- No spectators or spectator parking places will be located in the display site.
- All structures, buildings and premises located within the display site shall remain unoccupied during the display.
- It should be aerial fireworks.
- Fireworks should be dry and away from bad weather.
- Smoking matches, lighters and flames within 50 feet of the fireworks material are prohibited
- Persons under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and on medication are prohibited from getting near the fireworks display, cell phones, radio generating frequency devices are allowed near the discharge area.
- Venues cleared to display fireworks should inform neighbours of the impending display through the media and local authorities to ensure they are aware of what is to happen.