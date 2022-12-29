New Year: Police clears 1,400 fireworks venues

Police have cleared more than 1,400 venues to display fireworks as Ugandans join the rest of the world to welcome 2023 this weekend.

The police have also issued tough guidelines and threatened to cancel licences of errant venues.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday that only 1,430 venues, which include hotels, gardens, entertainment and prayer venues, have been cleared to display fireworks.

Some of places cleared include albertine region, Golden Castle Hoima, Meka Eco Resort, Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Catalyst Hillside Resort, Pastor Museveni Vicent of Ebenezer, Awsa Gulu,Baboon Spot Villa, Amura Madiba Conference Centre, Hon Amos John Okot, Bomba Hotel in Kitgum, Omoro Pub, Catal side hotel in Kitgum, Busia, Iganaga, Pader, Kalangala,Butalega, Mayuge, Padero, Bugerwe, Bushenyi, Kalangala, Bukuda, Kaliro, Soroti, Mbale, Sironko and other places.

There has been an increase in the venues that will display fireworks compared to before Covid-19 hit. Police would clear 500 to 800 venues across the country.

Mr Enanga said the commanders should review and approve the location of proposed fireworks.

“They should supervise and guide the operators to set up the display, prior, during and after the discharge of the fireworks,” he said.

He added: “At their discretion, the commanders have the authority to suspend or terminate the display of fireworks due to weather or other grounds deemed unsafe to members of the public.”

Police have been urged to look out for organisers who set fireworks outside the permitted times, which can be dangerous to the public.

Guidelines