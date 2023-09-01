New youth platform to advise EU on growth agenda for Uganda 

A 20-man youth platform has been launched to guide the European Union (EU) development agenda in Uganda.

The platform dubbed ‘Youth Sounding Board’ was launched by Ambassador Jan Sadek, the head of the EU Delegation to Uganda, and State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, in Kampala on Wednesday.

Ambassador Sadek said the Youth Sounding Board, which comprises youth from all parts of the country, is meant to strengthen engagement with young people in Uganda so as to ensure relevance and effectiveness of the EU actions and development cooperation with Uganda.

“The inaugural board is composed of 20 young people, who are between 23 and 30 years old and come from across the country. They bring a diversified expertise and engagement covering the key issues of governance, gender, education, environment, climate change, skilling and jobs and health,” he said.

The ambassador explained that the Board members, who will meet on a quarterly basis, will also advise the EU on issues related to youth empowerment and participation in development processes.

“The Board will also benefit from capacity building activities such as leadership, advocacy and networking,” he said. Minister Mateke welcomed the establishment of the platform, saying youth participation is entrenched within the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the various articles such as the article 32 on affirmative action, and article 78 on representation in Parliament.

The minister urged the youth to work for the betterment of their communities.

“We expect you to propose critical areas and to advocate for projects and programmes that are responsive to the needs and the rights of our young people,” she added.

Ms Fiona Nyamutoro, the national youth MP and also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs, said the initiative fits well into their National Youth Council agenda of national representation.

“And I just want to encourage you, the youth, members of the board, that during your tenure, there might not be everything that you can change, but just go out there and be the difference in your society,” she urged.

Mr Howard Mwesigwa, the chairperson of the inaugural Youth Sounding Board, said each member has been mandated a lead of a particular thematic area, which are: climate, environment and energy, gender, human rights, skilling and jobs.