Newly deployed medical interns warned against extortion 

Officials of Mbarara Regional Referral hospital have asked newly deployed medical interns to avoid the habit of extorting money from patients.



Speaking at the induction of 80 medical interns who include doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives and dental surgeons at the regional referral hospital on Friday, Dr Deus Twesigye, the Senior Consultant General Surgeon warned that asking money from patients is prohibited once one is caught doing so, he or she would be dismissed.



“Extorting money is prohibited every person here knows be it interns or senior doctors, we do not compromise when it comes to that. This is a public institution people expect to come and get free services, yes we have some private services but very well designated but whoever wants private services straight away comes for it but people who come for the general services we do not expect them to pay any health worker,” Dr Twesigye said.



“We have put some spying network in the wards and even other departments, if we happen to detect that anyone is extorting money from a client, they will pay through the nose,” he added.



Dr Twesigye commended the ministries of health and finance for finally deploying medical interns after a lot of back and forth, which forced the pre-medical interns to demonstrate. He added that their presence would benefit the patients.



“We have been eagerly waiting for them because it is a normal routine that we train these interns. Everywhere in this country and even other countries the interns make the forefront of the medical workers in every hospital, we have been struggling without them, our senior doctors have been trying to cover up,” he said.



Dr Wasswa George, a Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, advised the interns to respect whoever they come across at the facility.



“You are here to learn, you can learn from everybody be it a cleaner. Also remember to document your work, and in case you don’t understand anything, ask your seniors,” Dr Wasswa said.