Newly ordained Kasese Catholic priests urged to serve people

The Catholic Diocese of Kasese celebrated the ordination of a new priests and deacons on Saturday in an event hosted by Nsenyi Parish at St. John Evangelist Seminary – Kiburara.

The ordination was presided over by Kasese Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira.

During the ceremony, Ednus Mumbere, Fredrick Masereka and Morris Thembo were ordained as deacons, while deacons Loti Maathe and Modest Bwambale were ordained as priests.

With the priestly ordination of Maathe and Bwambale, the total number of priests in the diocese since its establishment in 1989 has reached 74.

Bishop Kibira delivered a message of encouragement to the newly ordained priests, urging them to serve the communities to which they have been assigned and make a transformative impact while emphasizing the importance of humility among priests.

"You are Christians first and foremost. You have dedicated yourselves to the service of God and humanity. Please go forth and serve the people. Do not expect them to serve you," he cautioned.

Bishop Kibira also called upon priests worldwide to lead by example and support one another in fulfilling their duties as servants of God.

"As bishops, we are encouraged to send at least two priests to a mission or parish so that they can demonstrate love for one another, allowing Christians to learn from their example. This is a commandment of the Lord. I implore you, my friends, to teach what you believe and practice what you teach," he added.

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga emphasized need for more religious leaders to console the families who lost their beloved ones during a suspected ADF rebel attack that left 43 dead in Kasese District.

"My Lord Bishop, we are surrounded by sin. People are sinners and they need priests to help them become better individuals. Just imagine the incidents of over 40 innocent people being killed. Besides, we are witnessing a decline in morality with people engaging in same-sex relations. Truly, we are in dire need of salvation," Kabbyanga observed.

Launch of Medical Insurance Scheme

On Saturday, the diocese also inaugurated a medical insurance scheme to provide for the health and medical needs of retired priests within its jurisdiction.

Bishop Kibira emphasized that as individuals age, they become more vulnerable to diseases.

The scheme is therefore expected to offer support to retired and elderly priests whenever they encounter health issues.

"You have given me your sons as priests but some of them are growing old and we need to ensure we can cover their medical expenses. I cannot do it alone. I urge you all to come and support me," he said.