NFA deploys UPDF, police to reclaim forest land in Mbarara

The National Forest Authority (NFA) has deployed the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and police to secure its forest land in Kamukuzi Ward, Mbarara City North Division, from unknown individuals alleged to be grabbing it.

Mr Moses Kambaho, the plantation manager for NFA Mbarara Area, said the agency sought assistance from security forces after discovering part of its one-hectare forest land had been fenced off, trees cut, and graders brought in to level the land, indicating possible illegal development.

“On Sunday [April 13, 2025], we got information that our land [NFA land] has been fenced off, trees have been cut down and graders were levelling it for possible developments. When we first went there, private security guards chased us but we have now managed to get services of the UPDF and police,” Mr Kambaho said.

With the help of these security agencies, Mr Kambaho said that they have temporarily halted the alleged land takeover and driven off the perpetrators.

Mbarara District Chairperson, Mr Didas Tabaro, condemned the encroachment and said it reflects a growing trend of public land being targeted by grabbers.

“We have for long known this as forest land but we were surprised to wake up in the morning and find trees cut and graders levelling the land. The NFA is saying they do not know who is behind this. I have instructed the officials from lands to investigate and tell who the people behind grabbing this land are,” Mr Tabaro said.

He urged government agencies to keep inventories of their land and acquire titles to prevent future encroachments.

Local residents suspect the land has been grabbed by a prominent businessman with strong ties to government and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the Ankole region.

Responding to these claims, Mbarara NRM Party Chairperson, Mr Herbert Kamugisha, promised action.

“They are alleging that the yet to be identified land grabber is a senior colleague in the NRM party. As the party, we do not tolerate any kind of impunity, we are working with security and NFA to identify who this particular land grabber is,” Mr Kamugisha said.

However, when contacted, Rwizi Region Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Samson Kasasira, declined to discuss police deployment on the contested land.

“This is an NFA matter, talk to them. As police, we can deploy anywhere to keep law and order,” Mr Kasasira said.

This is not the first time NFA land in Mbarara has been targeted.

In 2017, a land probe commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire revealed that multiple forest reserves, including those in Rwemitongore I & II, Ruti, and Kamukuzi, had been encroached upon or illegally acquired.