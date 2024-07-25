NFA, developer clash over ownership of degraded Namyoya forest reserve

A fierce dispute has erupted between the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Victorious Car Bond Ltd over the ownership of the 1,419-hectare Namyoya-Kifu-Nabugulu central forest reserve in Goma Division, Mukono Municipality.

Victorious Car Bond Ltd claims ownership, but NFA insists the reserve remains under their mandate, as it has not been degazetted by Parliament.

The conflict began in 2017 when Victorious Car Bond Ltd expressed interest in developing the land for industrial, residential, and commercial purposes, according to the letter addressed to then Mukono District chairman, Mr Andrew Ssenyonga.

Mukono District council initiated the degazettement process, but parliament rejected the proposal due to the company's failure to meet requirements, including providing land of equal ecological value and conducting an environmental impact assessment.

“This letter therefore, is to inform you of our progress and also ask you to get ready and acquire six square miles to swap with the above forest land for the degazettment to be completed,” the letter reads in part.

Accordingly, the developer in an April 4, 2024 letter to the NFA executive director stated: “Take further notice that we have already acquired the required land with the same ecological value for swap, measuring 1,920 acres (3 square miles) at Masozi in Kyebe sub-county, Rakai District which we intend to swap for Namyoya-Kifu-Nabugulu forest reserve.”

NFA's director of legal and corporate affairs, Moses Muhumuza, emphasised that the forest reserve remains protected, saying, "Parliament rejected the proposal to degazette the forest reserve because Victorious Car Bond had failed to meet the steps... The forest is now degraded and needs to be restored."

Despite this, Victorious Car Bond Ltd acquired a land title and attempted to start grading the land, leading to a police intervention and a court case.

In a July 17 letter to the company, Mr Stuart Maniraguha, the acting NFA executive director, notified them that the agency was unable to issue the requested clearance of a swap and advised them to follow the steps enumerated in the law.

"You are advised to desist from any contemplated or actual acts that are incompatible with the National Forestry and Tree planting Act and offend the integrity of Kifu and Namyoya forest reserves," he wrote.