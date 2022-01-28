NFA, Entebbe leaders block illegal Kitubulu forest reserve developer

L-R: NFA's PRO Ms Juliet Mubi, Director Natural Forest Resource Management Mr Tom Rukundo and MP Michael kakembo stand over the poles that were razed down on Friday at Kitubulu forest. PHOTO | PAUL ADUDE

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • NFA officials together with Entebbe Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Michael Kakembo, on Friday morning led an enforcement team to raze down concrete fence poles reportedly put up the previous night by an unidentified developer around Kitubulu Forest Reserve.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has condemned attempts by a yet to be identified developer to illegally demarcate and take over part of Kitubulu central forest reserve in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.