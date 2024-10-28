NFA, security apologise to Busia torture victims

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) and security have apologised to residents of Busia District who were reportedly tortured in West Bugwe (Busitema) Forest Reserve.

The apology from NFA Eastern Region Sector Manager, Ms Mildred Nafuna, comes after residents of Busitema, Bulumbi, Namungodi and Buyanga Sub-counties in Busia District, accused NFA officials of torture and gross human rights violations.

The back of Dennis Bogere after NFA officials allegedly used electric cables to torture him. Photo/David Awori

“We are sorry, this was so bad and that is not how NFA works. As an organisation, we can’t allow this (torture) to continue,” Ms Nafuna said during a meeting chaired by the State Minister for Regional Affairs, Mr John Mulimba, in Bulumbi Sub-county at the weekend.

Ms Nafuna said whereas the alleged harassments have been going on, the top management of NFA was not aware.

“As NFA, we are totally opposed to the torture, illegal detention, and issues of extortion raised in this meeting,” she added.

Bulumbi Sub-county Chairperson, Ismail Wesonga, said the alleged inhumane treatment of residents in his Sub-county had become “unbearable”.

He said he had received several reports of torture, illegal detention and extortion, including from a pregnant woman who was reportedly arrested and detained at Bulumbi Police Station over crimes committed by her husband.

The officer on-charge of Busia Central Police Station, Mr Hakim Mugwana, apologised for this incident, saying she should not have been detained. “Transfer of criminal liability is not allowed in Police, so we apologise for that,” he said.

He added when the suspect was brought by NFA officials, Police had responsibility to decide whether to detain the innocent woman or not.

Efurasi Acheng, 60, accused Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers guarding the forest of physically assaulting her.

However, Maj Robert Baguma, the head of enforcement at NFA Eastern Region, who represented the national army, apologised, saying: “Any acts of torture and harassment of the suspects was not allowed.”

Mr Wilber Anjoga, the LC2 chairman of Chawo Parish in Busitema Sub-county, said herdsmen found grazing livestock near the forest reserve had been arrested and tortured in illegal NFA detention dungeons before parting with unspecified amounts of money to secure their release.

Dennis Bogere walks while limping from his house in Sidimbire village, Namugondi town council after he was allegedly tortured by NFA officials in West Bugwe (Busitema ) forest when they found him burning charcoal. Photo/David Awori

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) reporter saw some receipts and agreements allegedly issued by NFA, where its officials solicited for up to Shs1million from their victims.

While Ms Nafuna said habitual offenders will be arraigned before Buganda Road Court in Kampala where an Environment Court was constituted, she didn’t disclose what reprimand those found to have been involved in the said torture and extortion would face.

Mr Ernest Bwire, a resident of Habuleke Parish in Busitema Sub-county, claimed some residents had sold land to secure their release from detention in the forest, while those who failed to raise the money were taken to Kampala and arraigned before Buganda Road Court.

Mr Amosiah Ogatai, a resident of the same Parish Habuleke, said the harassment reportedly manifests in form of torture, unlawful detention at ungazetted places in the forest, and extortion, where residents pay colossal amounts of money to buy their way out of detention.

Mr Mulimba quizzed NFA officials on allegations of gross violation of human rights and directed that those implicated be reprimanded and transferred from Busitema. “We have learnt that the soldiers who carry out the alleged torture have uniforms with name tags removed,” he said.

Past incidents

On July 19, 2018, Moses Oundo was allegedly shot dead in West Bugwe Forest Reserve as he harvested wild yams, according to his family.