NFSU Uganda celebrates India’s 79th Independence Day

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) of India in Uganda joined global celebrations of India’s 79th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony held on Friday at its campus in Gaddafi Barracks, Jinja City.

The event commenced with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) ceremoniously hoisting the Indian national flag, followed by the singing of the Indian national anthem—a solemn tribute to India’s fallen heroes who fought for the country’s independence from colonial rule.

The celebration featured a series of activities including cultural performances, flag hoisting, and speeches reflecting on India’s remarkable journey of resilience and progress over the decades.

In his address, Air Commodore Kedar Thaakar, the director of NFSU Uganda, highlighted the enduring educational and cultural ties between India and Uganda. He acknowledged India’s significant contributions to Uganda in sectors such as education, healthcare, and technology.

The event brought together students, Indian nationals, and friends of India to honour the historic milestone of India’s independence. It also served as a reminder of the importance of unity, peace, and collaboration in shaping a prosperous future for both nations. Air Commodore Thaakar noted that the Government of India and the Government of Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish NFSU in Uganda.

This initiative aims to build capacity in Uganda and other African countries through forensic science education, training, and research.

“The relationship between India and Uganda, especially in terms of people-to-people connections, is rooted in a shared colonial history. Today, both nations must safeguard their hard-won freedom from emerging threats such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and radicalisation,” said Air Commodore Thaakar.

Brigadier Wycliffe Keita, Joint Staff Training and Doctrine Commander of the UPDF, commended NFSU for its role in advancing high technology in forensic research and investigation.

He emphasised that the institution is making a significant impact on national security by helping combat crime through the application of modern forensic technologies.

NFSU Uganda is open to civilians and offers a variety of academic programmes at diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels. In addition to its presence in Uganda, the institution offers over 70 postgraduate courses in forensic sciences and related fields, along with short-term training programmes in 83 countries.

These programmes serve a broad range of sectors, including security, intelligence, law enforcement, the military, judiciary, banking, and immigration.

About NFSU

The university was officially inaugurated on April 12, 2023, by President Museveni, represented by the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Lukia Isanga Nakadama.