Ngamba chimp sanctuary open despite flooding

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary remains open despite flooding of a section of the facility.

Speaking to Monitor recently, Dr Joshua Rukundo, the executive director of the sanctuary, said they have entered an agreement with One Minute South Villa on Bulago Island and Walindi Point on Nsadzi Island in Mukono District to house those who visit the sanctuary.

“They can take over some of our guests that had already booked and paid. They all provide good accommodation services as we structure and plan how to resume with our visitor facilities,” Dr Rukundo said.

“We are only not taking overnight visitors, but referring them to our partners. So in essence, we are also accepting resident visitors,” he added.

He said they have also identified an alternative place where to construct better facilities and are looking for funds.

“These facilities are integral to the survival of the chimps here because the income we get from them is what takes care of the chimpanzees, so definitely we are going to shift and have better facilities,” he added.

Dr Rukundo further noted that they had a challenge of transportation before receiving a new boat.

“The 30-seater boat we received from Pelican Lodge and Marina, named MV Eazy, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, opens up bigger opportunities. We have a partnership with Uganda Tourism Board and several hotels and one of them is Pelican Lodge and Marina. The partnerships have brought us a lot more volumes in terms of numbers of visitors and the more the numbers, the more effective it is for tourists to travel in groups and we have been lacking the boat capacity,” he said, adding: “Most of the speed boats available have the same capacity and we had no big boat that could take between 15-20 people. So, we ended up hiring more boats, which increases the cost on the guest and makes it a bit expensive to come to Ngamba.”

He, however, noted that with the increased capacity, they engaged in other partnerships with MV Vanessa and MV Brovad to ensure that when they have big groups of up to 150, they can transport them.

“Of course, when we have control over the boat, it means that we don’t lose the income that we would have earned from the boat. So, this partnership with Pelican Lodge and Marina is very good and we are grateful for their support and provision of the new modern boat that will enable us to expand the capacity of Chimpanzee Trust to bring visitors to Ngamba Island,” he said.