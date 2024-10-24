Ngamba Island gets global animal sanctuaries’ accreditation

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, managed by the Chimpanzee Trust has finally received accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), which officials from the sanctuary say marks a significant milestone in the 26-year journey of providing exemplary care to orphaned and rescued chimpanzees.

The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries is a globally recognized organisation providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries. GFAS accreditation signifies the implementation of clear and consistent standards for animal care and facility operations.

The officials at Ngamba Island say the accreditation validates Ngamba Island Sanctuary’s commitment to excellence in animal care and operational standards, placing it among the elite group of sanctuaries worldwide that meet GFAS’s rigorous criterion for best practices in animal welfare.

Dr Joshua Rukundo, Executive Director of Chimpanzee Trust said the recognition strengthens the sanctuary’s ability to continue protecting and nurturing chimpanzees, giving them the chance to thrive in a safe and natural environment.

“This achievement belongs to all of us – from our dedicated team to our passionate supporters. We would not have reached this milestone without your generosity, love for these incredible animals, and belief in our mission,” Dr Rukundo said.

“With GFAS accreditation, we are now part of an extraordinary global network, giving us access to vital resources and partnerships that will further our conservation impact. It also opens doors for more support and visibility, as we continue to lead by example in wildlife conservation,” he added.

Dr Rukundo said GFAS accreditation signifies that Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary meets the comprehensive and rigorous evaluation criteria for; Quality of animal care and housing; Nutrition programs; Veterinary expertise; Safety and security; Staffing, with professional caregiving staff; Governance; Financial sustainability; Conservation and Education programs.

Dr Titus Mukungu, the Sanctuary manager said the Sanctuary, located on Ngamba Island in Lake Vitoria, Uganda, has been a haven for orphaned and rescued chimpanzees since its establishment in 1998. According to him, the accreditation is a testimony that the sanctuary has done thr giht over the last several years and that they will continue to provide the much needed care to the orphaned chimpanzees.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to excellence in primate care and conservation. It assures our supporters and partners that their trust in our work is well-placed, as we continue in our mission to provide the best possible care to rescued chimpanzees while ensuring the protection of those that are in the wild,” Dr Mukungu said.