Ngetta Babies Home struggles to care for abandoned children amidst financial constraints

In the heart of Northern Uganda, the Ngetta Babies Home stands as a testament to compassion and resilience. Founded by Late Sister Candida, a Comboni Missionary sister, and Caesar Acili, the first Bishop of Lira Diocese, this sanctuary has been caring for abandoned and vulnerable children since the tumultuous days of the war.

Currently, the home shelters 10 babies, with nine boys and one girl, and supports 29 children in the community. However, Assistant Administrator Difroza Katuramu reveals that the home faces significant challenges in providing basic necessities.

"We struggle to provide milk, which is extremely expensive," Sister Difroza said. "We previously had cows, but lack of space forced us to sell them. Now, we rely on powdered milk, which costs between 40,000 and 45,000 shillings per tin."

The home cares for children from various backgrounds, including those abandoned in pit latrines, bushes, or unfinished buildings. Others are orphans who lost their mothers at birth and have no one to care for them. Some children come from families plagued by domestic violence, while others have mothers struggling with mental illness.

Sister Difroza recalls a heart-wrenching incident that still haunts her. "A mentally ill mother left her baby in red ants, and despite our efforts, the child died in the hospital," she said, her voice filled with emotion.

To ensure a smooth transition for the children, the home follows a rigorous resettlement process. "We identify capable relatives or caretakers, provide counseling, and conduct thorough background checks," Sister Difroza explained. "We also involve local leaders, clan leaders, and probation officers to ensure the child's safety."

Before resettling a child, the home verifies that the new caretaker can provide a stable environment. "We journey together with that person, counseling them on how to care for the child," Sister Difroza added.

The home now seeks funds to demolish a dilapidated block and build rental units to generate income. "We receive children from zero to three years old and resettle them between two and a half to three years," Sister Difroza said. "Our goal is to provide a safe, nurturing environment until they find permanent homes."

As the home struggles to make ends meet, Sister Difroza appeals for support. "We urge individuals and organisations to help us care for these innocent children. Every contribution counts. We need funds to provide basic necessities, pay caretaker mothers, and maintain our facilities."

The Ngetta Babies Home remains a beacon of hope for Northern Uganda's most vulnerable children. With support, they can continue to provide love, care, and a chance at a brighter future.