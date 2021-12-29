Prime

NGO bureau abused its power in closing rights group - Lawyers

Mr Nicholas Opiyo, the head of Chapter Four, a civil rights group (2nd left , at Nakawa court in Kampala after his arrest last year. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Lawyers of Chapter Four argue that the NGO bureau did not give the civil society group a fair hearing before indefinitely suspending its permit.  

The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations acted unlawfully, irrationally, and in an unreasonable manner when it shut down Chapter Four, lawyers representing the civil society organisation have told court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.