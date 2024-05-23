NGO partners with boda boda riders to fight GBV

Women Initiatives in Poverty Eradication (WIPE-UGANDA), a Jinja City-based NGO, has joined forces with boda boda riders to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Busoga sub-region.

WIPE-UGANDA Executive Director, Ms Christine Mutesi Magezi, says she has brought the commercial cyclists on board as transformational or change agents against the vice.

"We've chosen boda boda riders as our ambassadors and messengers against GBV because of their proximity to people at all times," she said on Tuesday.

Over 100 boda boda riders were trained and equipped with knowledge to disseminate to their clients, and were also branded with reflector jackets.

"Boda boda is the easiest mode of transport used by people of all categories; therefore, if they embrace the message, it will transform our community,” Ms Magezi said.

The organization aims to extend its campaign to all sub-counties in Jinja District to challenge the notion that men are the only perpetrators of GBV through the "Men Engage" campaign.

"What I've discovered lately is that some men have abrogated their domestic roles due to poverty, not a deliberate move to forsake their families. So, to restore family ties, all women and men should work together to build our society," Ms Magezi added.

Mr Yowasi Mulinda, chairperson of Namaganga Agal'Awamu boda boda stage in Busedde, Jinja District, expressed hope that the sensitization of his colleagues will lead to a reduction in domestic violence cases.

"Every week, I receive over five cases of domestic violence from my members' wives, but now that they're sensitized, I hope the cases will reduce."