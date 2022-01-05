NGO rescues teachers with Covid cash relief

A non-governmental organisation, which had been suspended in September 2020, has given government Shs30b to support teachers who were adversely affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The operations of GiveDirectly, an NGO, were suspended in September 2020 after government reportedly blocked its plans to distribute more than Shs50b Covid relief cash to Ugandans who had been financially stressed in the hard lockdown. The national bureau for NGOs closed 53 other organisations in what was seen as a clampdown on civil society.

However, President Museveni a year later met GiveDirectly officials at State House Nakasero and gave them the green light.

A total of 300,000 teachers from private primary and secondary schools across the country are set to receive Shs100,000 as Covid-19 relief to facilitate their return to school.

According to a circular dated January 3 from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Social Development, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, to private teachers, the government received the money to support the vulnerable people who were affected by Covid-19, where due consideration was given to teachers in private schools.

“The decision to target teachers in private schools was based on the fact that schools have been closed since March 2020.While the vast majority of sectors have fully or partially reopened in recent months and many people have returned to work, the education sector remains closed,” Mr Kibenge said.

He added: “Whereas schools are lined up for reopening, teachers in these schools will have missed income for close to two years.”

The pronouncement comes six days to the reopening of all schools by the government.

According to Mr Kibenge, the Shs100,000 is slated to provide temporary relief and support to teachers as they prepare to return to classrooms.

Heads of private schools have been given up to one month to compile and upload data of all the teachers in their schools for payment.

The money is slated to be sent to the mobile money account of individual beneficiaries.

Eligibility

Mr Kibenge said the beneficiaries should not be on government payroll and must be duly registered or licensed by the Ministry of Education or have proof of submission of application for registration.

The teachers in question should have been teaching in a school licensed or registered by the ministry before March 2020, and did not benefit from the June-September 2021 government Covid-19 cash relief.

The teachers should also have National Identity cards and must have their mobile money accounts registered in their names.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Mr Kibenge said when the government released the Covid-19 relief last year, a total of 58,000 teachers from private schools received the money and these will not benefit under the new arrangement.

“Teachers from cities and municipalities who received Covid-19 cash will automatically be eliminated from the system because they received some money. The Shs30b is majorly targeting teachers in villages who did not receive anything.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, the chairperson of National Private Schools Teachers Association, (NPSTA), Mr Paul Etiang, said there are about 350,000 teachers in Nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary private institutions.

He said teachers in nursery and tertiary institutions have been locked out of the relief fund on the grounds that they are not registered by the Ministry of Education. Mr Etianga, however, welcomed the relief.

“The relief comes at a time when schools are reopening and we are able to support ourselves. It should have come earlier when teachers were in a dire state. But, we welcome this, however small it is since it will add some value to the teachers,” Mr Etiang said.

Mr Etiang, however, cautioned the heads of schools and government to ensure the right people get the cash by ensuring accurate data is entered in the system.

Process of registration

The head teachers are slated to compile and upload the list of all registered teachers in their schools.

The district education officers are slated to verify the uploaded data before forwarding it to the Ministry of Education for verification.

The Ministry of Education is slated to send the approved lists to the Ministry of Gender, which will distribute the cash to teachers’ respective accounts.

Government plans to send the money to beneficiaries by February.

Ms Janet Tuhaise, a teacher at St Mark Bulenge in Wakiso District, yesterday said the Shs100,000 government plans to give them is very little since they have spent nearly two years without earning any penny from their schools.

She said the government should have made a special arrangement for these teachers to get a one-off payment of at least Shs500,000.

“This is very little to a person like me who last earned a salary in March 2020. I have been hustling to make ends meet so it is very unfortunate for the government to come out and say they are giving us Shs100,000,” Ms Tuhaise said.

According to her, this money cannot take her through one week if she is to buy food.

What 100,000 can do for a teacher

Government last year asked the more than 450,000 beneficiaries of Covid-19 relief cash to use the Shs100, 000 to buy 20kgs of maize flour, 10kgs of beans, soap and cooking oil.

But Mr Etiang says the Shs100,000 can do a number of things for the teacher depending on their location or priorities.