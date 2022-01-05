Prime

NGO rescues teachers with Covid cash relief

A teacher at Kisubi Mapeera Senior Secondary School in Kampala conducts a lesson last year. Teachers in private schools are set to get Shs100,000 each from government as Covid relief. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • A total of 300,000 teachers from private primary and secondary schools across the country are each set to receive Shs100,000 as Covid-19 relief to facilitate their return to school.

A  non-governmental organisation, which had been suspended in September 2020, has given government Shs30b to support teachers who were adversely affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

