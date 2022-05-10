NGO responds to Sheema school’s plight after Monitor story

Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema District is set to get new structures after Daily Monitor published a story where parents and teachers decried the poor state of the institution’s facilities.

This newspaper in its January 14 publication highlighted the deplorable conditions of the infrastructure, which attracted various sympathisers, some of whom promised to support the school.

Building Tomorrow, an NGO, has committed to contribute Shs310m towards construction of structures.

The NGO’s country director, Mr Joseph Bagambaki, who visited the school last week, said they would construct seven classrooms, a nursery section, library, head teachers’ office and seven stance pit-latrines and water tanks.

“Our desire is to see children get inclusive education, and poor infrastructure remains another factor that is likely to keep children out of school. The media highlighting the deplorable infrastructure of this school drew the attention of majority stakeholders in education service delivery, including us,” Mr Bagambaki said.

The district Woman MP, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, hailed the media and the NGO for their efforts.

“I am very appreciative to the media for breaking this story. Whereas some people became annoyed with the media for highlighting this, some of us are very appreciative because this is how this NGO (Building Tomorrow) came in to help us,” she said.

Ms Nyakikongoro also urged other stakeholders such as parents to play their part.

“We need joint efforts to ensure our children get quality education. As government and development partners like Building Tomorrow step up efforts to ensure every child goes to school, at times we get frustrated by parents who neglect their roles of ensuring pupils are in school and instead confine them at home to provide labour and others are married off,” she said.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Naboth Kagoro, said media deserves recognition because it goes through different hurdles to serve the interests of the communities.

“I thank Building Tomorrow for following up what was highlighted in the media and rescuing this school,” he said.

The school is government-aided with an enrolment of 375 pupils.

The commissioner in charge of basic education at the ministry of education and sports, Dr Cleophas Mugenyi, said infrastructural challenges remain a problem due to a constrained budget.

“We have a challenge of infrastructure in many schools across the country. This became worse after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of students have increased. But we are prioritising it and we will see how to make adjustments to address the issue,” he said.

The head teacher, Mr Benon Natwijuka, said the support will help them get enough learning space as some pupils have been studying from the open.