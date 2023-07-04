Ngoma Game Ranger collapses, dies in compound

Police in Tororo district in Eastern Uganda are investigating the mysterious death of a Game Ranger at Ngoma Game Reserve in Kotido District.

It’s alleged that Brian Gigo, 24, a resident of Wakasiki Cell, Nabuyoga Town Council in Tororo District collapsed in the compound at their home and passed on shortly on July 3.

Mr Apollo Oyuki, the father to the deceased,50, a peasant, and resident of the same area reportedly told police detectives that his son died shortly after having supper at home.

Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, IP Johnson Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident, saying they have started investigating the matter to establish the cause of his death.

“We have information that the deceased had supper with his family members and went to his house to sleep but shortly after, Gigo moved out of his house only to collapse in the compound and was immediately rushed to Mulanda Health Centre IV where he was pronounced dead on arrival,”Mr Mugwe said, calling for calm and avoidance speculation.

He said the scene of crime was visited by a team of police officers.

The body was taken to Tororo General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination pending further investigations.

