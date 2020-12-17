Ngora Church attack suspects remanded to Soroti prison

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

The grade one magistrate’s court in Soroti on Wednesday remanded 14 people suspected to have attacked St Philips Cathedral in Ngora District on Sunday, beating up Reverend Martin Ejeit the archdeacon alongside his two children and Reverend Sam Opolot, the chaplain at Ngora SS.

The 14 suspects who appeared before grade one magistrate, Sylvia Nvannungi, were charged with eight counts, which included aggravated robbery, four counts of attempted murder, malicious damage, theft and criminal trespass.

The suspects are Joseph Ojangole 24, Sam Okurut 22, James Omurei 24, Peter Muzei 27, Simon Omongole 28, Solomon Opesen 29, John Charles Tukei 28, Samson Otin 35, Willy Omasinge 36, James Okodel 36, Simon Okurut 32, Moses Okurut 18, Simon Otau 23, and John Omulala 26.

The magistrate who read the charges to the 14 suspects, said that the case is a capital offence and can only be heard by a higher court.

“You are hereby remanded to prison until 14 of January 2021 when your case will appear for mention,” the grade one magistrate said to the suspects who were represented by their lawyer, Paul Menya.

Prosecution alleges that on December 13, 2020 at St Phillips Cathedral, the suspects, made an attempt on the lives of Rev Martin Ejeit, his children and Rev Sam Opolot. They also allegedly damaged plastic chairs, altar glasses and trespassed into the home of Reverend Ejeit.

The suspects are said to have stormed the church, demanding that Rev Martin Ejeit, the archdeacon for Ngora stops fighting Rev Charles Okunya, whose consecration was nullified over issues of age among others.

Rev Okunya who was elected as next Bishop for Kumi Diocese in November 2019, had his election nullified by the House of Bishops after a commission of inquiry was instituted to investigate anomalies raised by petitioners from Kumi Diocese. Kumi Diocese is comprised of Bukedea, Kumi and Ngora.

Appeals by the faithfuls in support of Rev Okunya to have him consecrated have not yielded much. Early this year, a similar incident akin to last week’s happened at the same church but was settled at church level.

Mr Okunya who ideally should have replaced the retired Bishop, Thomas Edison Irigei has a big following in Kumi Diocese, with six archdeaconries out of 10.

Kumi Diocese is currently under the stewardship of the retired Bishop of Lango Charles Odurkami.

The regional OC CID, for East Kyoga, George Mukungu, told Daily Monitor that he is happy that the matter has come before the temple of justice.

“The Kumi Diocese Church of Uganda, has had a toll on police, both sides are in serious fights, wanting to bribe police,” he said.