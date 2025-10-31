NGOs cautioned on quality in humanitarian work

However, she commended Amref Health Africa in Uganda for the great contribution in the district and the country at large through different projects, particularly the ongoing “Piwa Malenge Project” in Amuru district for its tangible and lasting impact on local communities.



“We appreciate that Amref is doing the right things in a sustainable way. When you put up latrines or water facilities, they should not be ceremonial, they must be of good quality and lasting value,” Ms. Acham said.



Piwa Malenge project is implemented by Amref Health Africa in Uganda in Amuru district aiming at improving access to clean water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).



Speaking during the community engagement, Ms Acham noted that through this project Amref has provided water to schools and communities as well constricting pit latrines which have transformed communities in in Amuru districts.



According to district officials, Piwa Malenge project has extended safe water to 24 villages and 15 schools, built drainable latrines in 18 schools with washrooms and incinerators in schools



She stressed that before Amref’s intervention, the faced severe challenges, poor sanitation, lack of clean water, and high rates of teenage pregnancy. Many women and girls trekked long distances to fetch unsafe water, schools lacked latrines, and open defecation was rampant and as a result, waterborne diseases were frequent, and schoolgirls often missed classes during menstruation.



Acham recalled that even after new latrines were constructed, some community members were initially reluctant to use them due to myths and misconceptions.

“Our people could not use them, one gentle man said if you use the hole you will sink with whatever is going down, so for them they would leave the hole and use the outside bit of it. But it took also sensitization and mind set change to ensure they learn to use them,” Ms Achan said.



Mr Robinson Payolem, the Amuru District Water Engineer, revealed that safe water coverage in the district has risen from below about 50 percent before the project to about 80 percent today.



“Amref has reached over 2,000 people through new and rehabilitated water sources. They drilled boreholes, each serving about 300 people, and put up piped water systems that now reach about 1,000 residents per system,” Mr Payolem said.



He added; “Households can now access clean water near their homes instead of walking long distances.”



According to Margaret Mugisa, Project Manager at Amref Health Africa in Uganda, the project’s goal is to create lasting change in the sub-counties of Pabo and Lamogi, focusing on both community and school-based interventions.



“Our entry point has been through schools, where we connect water and improve sanitation facilities. So far, we have connected safe water to 15 schools and 24 surrounding villages.”



She explained that the impact of the project been life-changing, with piped water available at schools, pupils no longer waste class time walking to distant water sources.



“Before, teachers would send pupils to fetch water during lessons but now children can drink safe water and focus on learning," she noted.



Ms Mugisa highlighted that in addition to water, Amref has constructed gender-friendly latrines in 18 schools, each equipped with washrooms and incinerators for proper disposal of sanitary pads.



She stressed that these facilities have provided privacy and dignity for girls, allowing them to attend school even during menstruation in that they now have safe spaces to bathe and change.



"Beyond schools, the project has transformed daily life in the surrounding villages. With taps closer to homes, women and girls no longer endure long, unsafe journeys to fetch water. We have seen a reduction in gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies, as girls used to walk long distances, exposed to risks," Ms Mugisa said.



She further noted that communities also report fewer waterborne diseases, as a result of improved sanitation and hygiene practices.



"In Pabbo and Lamogi sub-counties, open defecation has almost disappeared. When we first came, open defecation was high people would go to the bush instead of using latrines. But through continuous sensitization, that behavior has changed," she said.



The project has also trained 124 Village Health Teams (VHTs) and engaged 10 youth groups to continue community sensitization on hygiene, maternal health, and teenage pregnancy prevention. Youth leaders have become peer educators, spreading messages about family planning and responsible behavior.



At Karadima Primary School, one of the project’s beneficiaries, head teacher Florence Ouma said the school has seen tremendous change since the installation of water and pit latrine.



“Before Amref came, pupils walked long distances to fetch water. Now we have piped water within the school, and hygiene has greatly improved,” Ms. Ouma said.



She added that school enrollment has increased from 200 learners in 2022 to 964 in 2025, with improved performance.



“We are now registering first grades, and 80 percent of our learners are progressing to higher institutions of learning,” she noted.



Mr Ceasor Okot of Pukure Village in Lamogi Sub-county, the project has been life changing.



“We now have clean water nearby. Our women and girls no longer travel long distances or risk their safety. It has improved sanitation and personal hygiene in our homes.”