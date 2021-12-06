NGOs cry foul as shutdown by govt reaches 120 days

Associate director of the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies, Mr Godber Tumushabe (left) and the executive director of the National Bureau of NGOs, Mr Stephen Okello (right).  

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Mr Job Kiija, from Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action (IDEA), was also dismayed by the government’s actions.
  • The government in February suspended the operations of Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), which was one of the biggest donors for NGO activities. 

In August, the government indefinitely suspended operating licences of at least 54 civil society organisations deemed to be in “non-compliance” with the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Act.
While effecting the suspension, Mr Stephen Okello, the executive director of the National Bureau of NGOs, revealed in a statement that some of the organisations had expired permits. Others, he added, either did not file annual returns or audited books of account.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.