Nigerian student raped at KIU- police

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating a case in which a student at Kampala International University (KIU) was attacked by unknown people armed with a knife who broke into her room, allegedly raped her and stole her mobile Samsung A16 phone.

Police noted that the victim, a female Nigerian second year Law student at the KIU Western campus and a resident of Katungu cell, Ishaka Division in Bushenyi District was raped on Sunday at around 10:20am.

The acting Greater Bushenyi Region Police spokesperson, SP Apollo Tayebwa, said that so far no culprit has been arrested as investigations continue.

‘’Police are still investigating to have the culprits apprehended and recover the stolen property. We appeal to the general public to covertly volunteer information relating to the ongoing investigation for the victim to get justice,'’ he told the Monitor on Tuesday.

In her statement at the police, the victim said she was attacked by unknown men in her room who raped her in turns after threatening to kill her if she made an alarm. She is currently receiving treatment at Bushenyi Police Health Centre II.

SP Tayebwa said the victim was examined and issued with police form 3 (PF3) which is given to a victim of physical or sexual assault after examination by police officer that there is reasonable basis to believe that an offence was committed against the victim.

Police say the victim was immediately put on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to mitigate her exposure to HIV infection.

According to Tayebwa, a team of detectives from Bushenyi Central police station visited the scene of crime as per standard proceedures to gather more evidence to further help in investigations.

