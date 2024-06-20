Nile Basin Discourse, LVRLAC partner to conserve environment

Nile Basin Discourse (NBD) has signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC) with an aim of conserving the environment and the community surrounding Lake Victoria region.

While signing the MOU at NBD offices in Entebbe on Wednesday, Eng Sylvester Anthony Matemu, the Regional Manager of the Nile Basin Discourse said: "Our mandate encourages collaboration and partnership with diverse stakeholders. This positioning fosters synergies bringing together the Nile Basin Discourse and its partners to collectively address pressing challenges in the Nile Basin region, including climate change."

He added that it's important to understand the practices and work with local people to strengthen and improve on the practices where necessary.

"We need partnerships that are bigger, bolder and better. Therefore, the MoU will enable the two institutions to collaborate in the major areas of support, including multisectoral approaches, investments, advocacy, capacity building, coordination, desk monitoring and evaluation of the water resource management in the lake Victoria basin, which is part of the Nile basin in the larger picture," he said.

Mr Godfrey Wasswa, the Secretary General of LVRLAC, said: "Our focus is to ensure that we use our lake sustainably focusing on climate change resilience and looking at policy implementation at a local level and we believe that this partnership will take us for bringing the local people closer and help them understand what they are supposed to do when we come together to join our hands."