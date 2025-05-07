Nine cattle traders dead, 10 injured as truck overturns in Kapchorwa 

At least nine people have been confirmed dead and 10 others seriously hurt following a truck crash in Chekwatiti, Kaserem Village on the Kapchorwa-Mbale road.

The fatal crash involved an Isuzu Elf truck, which was transporting both passengers and cattle.

According to the Sipi region police spokesperson, Fred Chesang, preliminary investigations suggest the truck suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control before it veered off the road and overturned.

“It’s alleged that on Wednesday, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected brake failure. Six people died on the spot, while three others died in Bulambuli en route to Mbale regional referral hospital,” said Mr Chesang.

He said all the victims were cattle traders from Butebo District. The deceased have been identified as: Abdul Mugoda, Steven Leu, Ayub Mboizi, Patrick Pajja and Asuman Mudambo.

Others are Muhammad Kali, Paul Kanyana, Simon Tom and Henry Musolini. The deceased are all residents of Butebo District in eastern Uganda.



He identified some of the injured as James Kadi, Samson Kabuli and one Apollo, who was driving.

Emergency teams rushed the injured to Kapchorwa Main Hospital and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, six bodies were taken to Kapchorwa Hospital Mortuary for postmortem, while other bodies were taken to Mbale City Mortuary.

Mr Chesang said several animals that were being transported in the truck also died in the grisly crash.



