Nine dead, 12 injured in Masaka-Mbarara road crash 

At least nine people died Wednesday evening following a road crash along Masaka - Mbarara highway, police said. The 7:30pm crash happened at Kaganda towards Kyojja swamp in Kinoni Lwengo District, according to traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima.

“It is alleged that motor vehicle registration number RAF 168S/RL 1426 Mercedes Benz Actros trailer from Masaka heading to Mbarara side had a rear tyre burst, [and the driver] lost control crossed over to the lane of oncoming vehicles and rammed into motor vehicle registration number UBJ 084N Toyota Hiace and UAP 126A Mark II Grand, from opposite direction travelling to Masaka, killing nine people on spot,” she said.

The 12 injured persons have been rushed to Masaka regional referral hospital, with one in critical condition, according to ASP Nampiima.

“Our fire and rescue services personnel at the scene removing the stuck bodies. Details of the deceased persons and the injured will be shared in due course. Our condolences to the family of the deceased persons and wish a quick recovery to the injured,” Ms Nampiima said, minutes after Red Cross said their ambulance teams had evacuated the injured to hospital.