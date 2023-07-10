Nine feared dead as canoe capsizes on River Nile

Nine people are missing after a canoe they were sailing in capsized in River Nile in Apac District.

The victims were among 13 people that were crossing River Nile from Apac to Kiryandongo District at around 5am on Monday.

Nine people are still missing while the four who were rescued are receiving medical treatment in a medical facility at Masindi Port.

Mr Moses Ssejussi, the LC1 chairman of Waitumba Village told the Monitor that the operators of the ill-fated canoe were drunk.

“When these people arrived at the landing site, the operators of the recommended boats were not yet around. They then approached some drunkards at the bar who accepted to transport them. They picked a very small canoe which capsized when they were about to land on the other side,” he said.

Mr Francis Gaci, an eyewitness said: “They were 11 in numbers crossing to Kiryandongo, they then got two people one called Olega who accepted to transport them. Their canoe capsized and 9 people drowned and two of them and the canoe operators survived.”

Mr Christopher Beingana, the officer in charge of Apac Central Police Station confirmed the incident saying that they were yet to receive details.

“I was informed but still I have not yet got the facts. They called me but they didn’t give me the details. I want to first verify as well,” he said.