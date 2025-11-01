Nine feared dead in Kapchorwa, Bukwo after heavy rains

At least nine people are feared dead after deadly mudslides swept through parts of Kapchorwa and Bukwo districts in the Sebei Sub-region early Saturday morning.

The disaster, which struck at around 2am, followed hours of torrential rainfall that loosened waterlogged soils on the slopes of Mt Elgon, sending torrents of mud and debris crashing into villages. Several homes were buried, while crops and property worth millions of shillings were destroyed.

The Sipi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Chesang, confirmed the incident, saying rescue efforts were underway.

“We can’t confirm the exact number of people who have died, but our officers are on the ground assessing the situation,” Mr Chesang said. “In Kapchorwa District, four people have been confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries. In Bukwo District, more than five people are suspected to have died.”

Preliminary findings indicate that the mudslides were triggered by heavy rainfall that loosened the mountain soil, which then swept through homesteads as residents slept.

In Kapchorwa, the disaster struck Kapswomu Village, Tegeres Ward in West Division of Kapchorwa Municipality, while in Bukwo, the worst hit area was Chesower Sub-county.

Locals in Kwanwa Village, Nyalit Parish, Bukwo District, dig through the rubble of a collapsed house to retrieve bodies. Four families are feared buried following another overnight mudslide on October 31, 2025. Photo/Courtesy



Survivors described scenes of terror and helplessness as the ground gave way beneath their homes.

“We heard a loud noise in the night, and before we could understand what was happening, the soil had covered our neighbours’ homes,” said Sarah Chebet, a resident of Kapchorwa. “We tried to dig them out, but the mud was too heavy.”

“I lost my cousin in the mudslide,” said Kiprotich Samuel, another resident. “They were sleeping when the soil came down. We are heartbroken and don’t know where to start.”

“This place has become too dangerous, but people have nowhere else to go,” added Chemutai Grace, a mother of four who narrowly survived. “Every rainy season, we live in fear because the soil keeps cracking.”

This is the second mudslide in one week to hit the Sebei Sub-region. On Thursday, a similar disaster claimed nine lives in another part of the region, raising fresh fears that continuous rains could trigger more landslides along the slopes of Mt Elgon.

Local authorities, working with police, continued recovery operations on Saturday as they tried to retrieve bodies and assess the full extent of the damage.

Residents say the recurring disasters highlight the growing vulnerability of communities living on fragile mountain slopes, where environmental degradation, deforestation, and population pressure have worsened the risk of landslides.

By press time, police and local leaders were still compiling the full list of casualties and damages.